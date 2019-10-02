LA CYGNE — Trinity Moore won the varsity girls race and Anthony Davis placed fourth in the varsity boys race to set the pace for Louisburg in the Ramsey Cross Country Invitational at La Cygne.
Moore ran a time of 20 minutes, 37 seconds to win the girls individual title. The Lady Cats finished second in the team standings with a score of 57. Central Heights won the girls title with a team total of 46.
Davis ran a time of 18:37 to be the first Wildcat to cross the finish line in the boys race. Louisburg placed second with a team score of 49. Central Heights won the team title with a score of 43.
Reese Johnson and Carless Gassman were also in the top 10 for the Lady Cats. Johnson placed sixth in 21:33. Gassman finished seventh with a time of 21:52.
Ryan Rogers and Caden Bradshaw also cracked the top 10 for the Wildcats. Rogers ran a time of 18:53 for sixth place. Bradshaw was 10th in 19:00.
Brooke Allen of Prairie View placed 10th in the varsity girls race with a time of 22:15. The Lady Buffalos finished fifth in the team standings. Maddie Baker of Prairie View placed 13th in 22:59. Liza Heide was 21st in 24:34.
“Brooke Allen and Maddie Baker medaled in the varsity girls race,” Prairie View coach Marcie Caldwell said. “They are both looking strong for the season.”
Kennady Wilkerson of Louisburg finished 23rd. Bree Gassman was 25th.
Nova Ptacek of Louisburg placed 27th. Jessics Petrick of Prairie View was 30th.
Emily Williams of Louisburg was 31st. Josie Teagarden of Prairie View placed 34th place.
Wildcat Carson Houchen ran a time of 19:23 for 13th place in the boys race. Cade Holtzen was 16th in 19:39. Evan Murphy won the final boys varsity medal, awarded to the top 20, placing 20th in 20:08.
Sawyer Richardson of Louisburg was 21st. Tristian Hammer of Osawatomie placed 24th. Dylan Vance of Prairie View finished 28th. Thaid Timblin of Osawatomie placed 29th.
Romeo Smith of Osawatomie was 33rd in 21:34. Teammate Theo Herbert ran a time of 21:45 for 35th place. Sam Farley was 38th in 21:55.
Josh Dokos of Prairie View placed 40th in 21:57. Alex Petty was 41st in 22:04.
Justin Bradley of Osawatomie finished 43rd in 22:34. Caleb Dokos of Prairie View was 46th in 25:13.
Dylan Vance and Alex Petty ran in their first varsity meet of the season, representing the Buffalos on their home course.
JV Girls
Ruth Minster of Louisburg placed third in the girls junior varsity race with a time of 25:26. Tessa Thompson of Osawatomie was fourth in 25:57.
Other junior varsity girls results were: Bailey Ann Ballou, Osawatomie, seventh; Nevaeh Baldovin, Osawatomie, eighth; Alexis French, Louisburg, ninth; Jenna Thompson, Prairie View, 10th; Melia Rutherford, Louisburg, 11th; Hallie Snyder, Prairie View, 13th; Natalie George, Louisburg, 14th; Hailey Pope, Osawatomie, 16th; Brianna Shippy, Osawatomie, 17th; Kaitlynn Fanning, Osawatoimie, 18th; Azillia Reed, Osawatomie, 19th; Toni Caplinger, Louisburg, 20th; Andrea Gaza, Louisburg, 21st; and Megan Foote, Louisburg, 22nd.
JV Boys
Tyler Dethridge of Louisburg placed eighth in the junior varsity boys race with a time of 21:48. Teammate Braden Branine was ninth in 22:02.
Other junior varsity boys results were: Jonathan Hebert, Osawatomie, 11th; Leo Martin, Louisburg, 12th; Connor Pixler, Osawatomie, 13th; Trent Allen, Louisburg, 14th; Leonardo Flores, Osawatomie, 19th; Tyler Manning, Osawatomie, 20th; Chase Homrighausen, Osawatomie, 22nd; Griffin Drew, Louisburg, 24th; Kaden Carver, Osawatomie, 25th; Donovan Law, Prairie View, 28th; Drake Baus. Louisburg, 30th; Jack Farley, Osawatomie, 33rd; and Sam Wheeler, Louisburg, 35th.
