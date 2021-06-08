LOUISBURG — The University of Kansas has long been the dream for Louisburg senior Alyse Moore.
Moore, a medal-winning javelin thrower for the Lady Cats, signed a national letter of intent to compete on the University of Kansas Jayhawks track and field team.
She will be following in the Kansas Jayhawk family tradition, going to the same university her mother, Alison, attended. Several of her cousins also went to Kansas.
“I am super excited about being able to have the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level,” Moore said. “It has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember to be able to be a collegiate athlete.
“I understand the Big 12 is going to be a very competitive conference, and I am really looking forward to working hard and seeing how that hard work will pay off,” she said.
Track and field almost didn’t become a reality for Moore, who loves softball.
Andy and Amy Wright went to dinner with her parents and suggested Alyse try the javelin. The Louisburg school board allowed her to compete in both sports, but she was committed to one sport at the time and that was softball.
Coach Alex Gentges volunteered his time to stay after practice and work with Moore in the javelin. The following season, track and field became Moore’s focus in the fall.
“If it weren’t for coach Gentges and the Wrights, I would not be in the position that I am today,” she said. “The next year we had just started practice and I had decided that I was really going to commit to track and decided to only commit to track and stop playing softball that year, which was a really tough decision for me to make.
“We got a couple practices in, but then the pandemic hit so we didn’t actually get to compete in any events,” Moore said. “I have only competed in meets for my sophomore year and this year, but overall I have been involved in track for three years.”
Track and field is one of those rare sports where there are both individual and team aspects. The team counts on you, but out there in the field, it is just you, Moore said.
“My favorite part about track and field is that you are in full control of how well you do personally,” she said. “It is a great feeling when you have worked really hard, and it is reflected in how you compete. Along with that, I also enjoy the team aspect and knowing that if I do well, I am helping my team in potentially winning a meet.
“I had been having a hard time deciding where I wanted to go to school and I think it was because I was waiting to get an offer from a school that I knew would be a great fit for me, and I hadn’t had that yet,” Moore said. “The University of Kansas track and field team has been extremely successful and I knew I wanted to be able to have great coaching and compete at the highest level.”
Being a member of the Louisburg Lady Cats track and field team has challenged Moore, putting her in a position to test herself against the best the state has to offer. She has also tasted the pressure and competition of postseason with the Louisburg volleyball and basketball teams.
“Being able to compete in Kansas has been a great experience for me leading into my college experience,” she said. “There are two nationally ranked javelin throwers in Class 4A in Kansas, and that will benefit me, knowing I can compete against some of the top throwers in the country.
“During postseason, I am involved in volleyball and basketball and both of those have helped me stay in good shape and learn how to be a true competitor,” Moore said. “I will carry all of the lessons that I have been taught into next year and later on.”
Moore plans on majoring in nursing and becoming a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner. Alyse is the daughter of Tommy and Alison Moore of Louisburg.
