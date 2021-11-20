PITTSBURG — Trinity Moore, a red shirt freshman, is running down her dreams with the Pittsburg State University women’s cross country team.
Moore, a graduate of Louisburg High School, started running in high school as a way to condition for her favorite sport — soccer.
Turns out, she was pretty good at running cross country, too.
She ran her way to more medals than any runner in the history of Louisburg High School.
Moore qualified to represent the Lady Cats in the Class 4A state cross country meet as a freshman.
She would run there three more times, but not by herself. Moore took her whole team with her three years in a row.
Moore started a trend that continues today. The Lady Cats placed third in the Class 4A regional at Baldwin, qualifying the team for its fifth straight trip to state.
Moore won three state medals, including a third-place finish her senior season where she ran a new school record time of 19 minutes, 29 seconds, breaking her own school record in the process.
She continued to play soccer for the Lady Cats, but Moore’s love for cross country took the forefront.
Moore decided to sign with Pittsburg State to run cross country and track and field.
Moore is in her second season with the Pittsburg State women’s cross country team.
She is an exercise science major with a 3.86 grade-point average.
Moore was a two-time Tri-County Spotlight Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year for the Louisburg Lady Cats.
As a senior, Moore was named to the Kansas Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association Academic All-State First Team.
To qualify for the all-state honor, the student athlete must be a junior or senior, must have an unweighted GPA of 3.75 or higher and must have placed in the top 30 at this year’s state cross country meet.
Trinity is the daughter of Randy and Diana Moore of Louisburg.
