LOUISBURG – Senior Trinity Moore has built quite a resume in her high school cross country career for the Louisburg Lady Cats.
She helped lead the Lady Cats to the program's first trip to state as a team her sophomore year. It was a trip the Louisburg girls would make three years in a row.
Moore ended her prep career at the Class 4A state meet in Wamego in November, placing third in a new school record time of 19 minutes, 39 seconds. Moore broke her own school record in the process.
She was a two-time Tri-County Spotlight Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Moore added another honor to that resume, being named to the Kansas Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association Academic All-State First Team.
Coach John Reese presented Moore with a plaque for the honor Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Louisburg High School.
To qualify for the all-state honor, the student athlete must be a junior or senior, must have an unweighted GPA of 3.75 or higher and must have placed in the top 30 at this year’s state cross country meet.
Moore signed a national letter of intent with Pittsburg State University at Louisburg High School on Nov. 13, giving her the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level as she follows her dreams of becoming an occupational therapist.
She has already had a taste of the competition in college, competing against the top runners across the area and Kansas in invitational, league, regional and state meets.
Moore was a four-time state qualifier for the Louisburg Lady Cats. She qualified for state as an individual her freshman year.
The following season Moore and her teammates made school history, becoming the first cross country team in Louisburg history to qualify for state. Moore and her teammates would make that two in a row her junior season and three times in three years this season.
She placed sixth in the Class 4A regional at Baldwin City, earning all-regional, first-team honors.
Moore was fourth in the Frontier League meet at Tonganoxie, taking home first-team, all-league honors.
Moore has had quite a run at the Class 4A state meet in Wamego, turning in three consecutive top five performances. She placed fifth in the state as a sophomore, fourth her junior season and third her senior campaign.
Trinity is the daughter of Randy and Diana Moore of Louisburg.
