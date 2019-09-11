GARNETT — Trinity Moore set the pace for the Louisburg Lady Cats in the Jerry Howarter Invitational at the Garnett County Club.
Moore was runner-up in the girls varsity race Thursday, Sept. 5, crossing the finish line in 22 minutes, 16 seconds.
Reese Johnson of Louisburg also finished in the Top 10 for Louisburg, placing eighth. Teammate Carlee Gassman was 13th.
Brooke Allen led the Lady Buffalos from Prairie View, placing 17th.
Liza Heide was not far behind her teammate, finishing 20th for Prairie View. Peyton Murriso of Prairie View placed 41st.
Bree Gassman of Louisburg placed 45th in her varsity debut for Louisburg as a freshman. Lady Cat Kennady Wilkerson was 47th.
Maddie Baker of Prairie View finished 52nd in her first varsity race. She is a freshman.
Josie Teagarden of Prairie View placed 60th.
Anthony Davis led the Louisburg boys, placing seventh in the varsity race with a time of 19:41.
Caden Bradshaw was ninth for the Wildcats. Ryan Rogers of Louisburg finished 15th.
Carson Houchen of Louisburg placed 24th. Teammate Cade Holtzen was 27th. Sawyer Richardson finished 38th.
Thaid Timblin placed 46th to lead the Osawatomie Trojans. Evan Murphy of Louisburg was 48th.
Theo Hebert of Osawatomie finished 52nd. Teammate Justin Bradley was 53rd.
Josh Dokos of Prairie View was 59th. Teammate Caleb Dokos was 61st.
JV Girls
Claire Brown of Louisburg placed second in the girls junior varsity race with a time of 25:45.
Tessa Thompson of Osawatomie was eighth. Ruth Minster finished 13th for Louisburg. Lady Cat Emily Williams was 15th. Jessica Petric of Prairie View placed 18th. Nevaeh Baldovin of Osawatomie finished 20th.
Other junior varsity girls results were: Alexis French, Osawatomie, 21st; Brianna Shippy, Osawatomie, 23rd; Hailey Pope, Osawatomie, 26th; Melia Rutherford, Louisburg, 27th; Kaitlynn Fanning, Osawatoimie, 28th; Natalie George, Louisburg, 39th.
Louisburg won the girls junior varsity team title.
JV Boys
Freshman Tristian Hammer made his debut for Osawatomie with a fourth-place finish in the boys junior varsity race with a time of 21:34. Ben McKain of Louisburg was 13th. Teammate Tyler Detherage was 18th.
Other junior varsity boys results were: Jonathan Hebert, Osawatomie, 25th; Sam Farley, Osawatomie, 32nd; Chase Homrighausen, Osawatomie, 35th; Alex Petty, Prairie View, 43rd; Leonardo Flores, Osawatomie, 58th; Donovan Law, Prairie View, 61st; Jack Farley, Osawatomie, 64th; Brake Baus, Louisburg, 66th; Sam Wheeler, Louisburg, 67th.
Beginner Girls
Madilyn Melton of Louisburg won the girls beginners race with a time of 17:03.
Beginner Boys
Romeo Smith and Jacob Mitzner placed first and second for Osawatomie in the boys beginner race. Smith set the pace with a time of 14:39.
