WAMEGO — Trinity Moore of Louisburg placed third in the Class 4A state cross country meet in Wamego, ending her prep career with a new school record time.
Moore crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 39 seconds to win a state medal at the Wamego Country Club on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The Louisburg girls, who qualified a team for state for a third year in a row, placed fifth in the team standings with a score of 165.
Moore was one of four area runners won medals at state. Chloe Jones of Paola placed 16th in the Class 4A state meet. Alyssa Anderson of Spring Hill was 11th in the Class 5A state meet at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence. Brooke Allen of Prairie View placed 16th in the Class 3A race.
Jones led the Lady Panthers, placing 16th in 20:36 to leave with a state medal.
Other area results were: Reese Johnson, Louisburg, 40th; Claire Brown, Louisburg, 50th; Lily Hermes, Paola, 51st; Carlee Gassman, Louisburg; 61st; Mary Moreno, Paola, 63rd; Tristen Haddock, Paola, 68th; Ruth Minster, Louisburg, 74th; Kelsey Igert, Paola; 77th; Ashton Bishop, Paola, 85th; Darian Hudgeons, Paola, 93rd; Bree Gassman, Louisburg, 98th; Kennady Wilkerson, Louisburg, 99th.
Aaron Maxwell of Paola placed 26th in the boys race.
Class 5A
Alyssa Anderson of Spring Hill ran down a medal in the Class 5A girls race at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence on Saturday..
Anderson ran a time of 19:39 for 11th place. Vienna Lahner of Spring Hill placed 27th. Molly Murray finished 65th.
Braxton Dixon led the Spring Hill boys at state, placing 61st. Kael Knittel was 62nd. Caleb Brueckner finished 76th. Tommy O’Leary was 83rd.
Class 3A
Brooke Allen won a medal for Prairie View, placing 16th in the Class 3A girls race at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.