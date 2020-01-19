LOUISBURG – Alyse Moore scored all eight of the Lady Cats points in the second quarter and finished with a game-high 17 points as Louisburg defeated Bonner Springs at home.
Louisburg jumped out to a 17-12 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in an 18-point, 52-34 victory Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Madilyn Melton hit her first shot of the game and grabbed a defensive rebound to spark the Louisburg Lady Cats on a 7-0 run at home against Bonner Springs. Melton scored five points in the first quarter.
Haley Cain sank two 3-pointers for six points, and Megan Foote made two baskets as the Lady Cats held a 17-12 edge.
Louisburg used quick starts in both halves to set the tone. The Lady Cats held onto their advantage with a stingy defense, especially in the second quarter of each half.
Foote had a steal and layup to make it 9-2 with 5:13 left in the first quarter.
Cain sank a 3-ponter from the baseline to make it a 10-point game, 12-2. She sank another 3-pointer to push the lead to 17-6 with 2:39 on the clock.
Moore sank a 3-pointer to open the second quarter. She banked a 3-pointer off the backboard. Moore scored all eight of Louisburg’s points for an 8-5 edge in the frame.
Louisburg stepped up its defensive pressure in the second and fourth quarters, holding Bonner Springs to five points in each frame.
Moore sank two more 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Lady Cats held a 19-12 advantage. Brooklyn Diederich and Megan Foote also sank 3-pointers in the quarter.
Melton sank two field goals as Louisburg ended the game with an 8-5 edge in the fourth quarter.
Moore made five field goals, including four 3-pointers, in collecting her 17 points. She also had one free throw.
Melton posted double figures with 12 points. She made five field goals and a pair of free throws.
Foote scored nine points. Sydni Keagle, Delaney Wright, Diederich and Cain also scored.
Louisburg made 19 field goals, including seven 3-pointers. Moore sank four of the 3-pointers. Cain had two 3-pointers. Foote made one 3-pointer. The Lady Cats sank four of 15 attempts from the free-throw line.
Bonner Springs made 14 field goals with three 3-pointers. Bonner Springs sank five of 11 attempts from the line.
