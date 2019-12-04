LOUISBURG — Numbers are on the rise for the Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team.
The numbers are encouraging, not only at the high school level, but kindergarten through eighth grade, Louisburg coach Robert Bovaird said.
Thirty wrestlers are out for the high school program, including two girls competing for the first time this season. Bovaird is entering his ninth season as head coach.
“After a year of low numbers, we’ve been trying hard to build the program back up,” Bovaird said.” While it’s temporary to have low numbers, I’m excited for the future.”
Louisburg had more than 100 kids wrestling in kindergarten through eighth grade last school year.
“Those numbers will continue to grow, and eventually they’ll feed into our program,” he said. “Girls wrestling has been approved as an official sport, and it’s the fastest growing sport in the Midwest.”
The Louisburg Wildcats return eight letter-winners from a year ago.
Senior Sam Kratochvil will compete at 220 pounds. Juniors Ryan Owens, 120 pounds; Cade Holtzen, 126 pounds; Jacob Briley, 160 pounds; and Ben Wiedenmann, 170 pounds, are back to compete at the varsity level.
Sophomores Nathan Hamilton, 145 pounds; Brandon Doles, 160 pounds; and Aiden Barker, 182 pounds, return with a season under their belts.
Kaven Bartlett, 113 pounds, is a freshman ready to compete at the varsity level, Bovaird said.
“He has a lot of youth wrestling and off-season experience,” Bovaird said. “He should be poised to have a really solid freshman season.”
Girls wrestling for the first time this season are senior Elyvia Johnson, 116 pounds; Jada Frazier, 143 pounds.
“I love the fact that we’ve added girls wrestling in Kansas,” Bovaird said. “It’s about time. At Louisburg, we’re a little behind our neighbors like Paola, Spring Hill, and Fort Scott when it comes to building girls wrestling, but last season the Wildcat Wrestling Club, our feeder program, had five girls in the club, and this year we’ve already added two more.
“I know there are some middle school students who want to wrestle when they get to high school, too,” he said. “My own daughter is a second-grader, and I’m excited to get her into the sport for so many reasons. Girls wrestling is here to stay, and it really is a huge part of our sport’s future. The old attitude that wrestling is a boys-only club is on the way out, and I’m ready to fully embrace this new element with wrestling.”
The Louisburg Wildcats set team goals as the season progresses, Bovaird said. The goals all start with working hard and giving 100 percent in the wrestling room and on the mat.
“Ultimately, I want the wrestlers to choose their team goals,” he said. “It needs to be something they’re totally invested in. I like to give them as much ownership of the season as possible.”
The Frontier League will be very competitive again this season, Bovaird said.
“The Frontier League is always a salty league when it comes to wrestling,” he said. “We’ve got some outstanding coaches and feeder programs in this area, and it’s always a dogfight to see where we finish in league, regionals and state.”
