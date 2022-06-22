The fields and courts of stolen dreams may finally be coming to an end.
For far too long private schools have had an unfair advantage, and public schools have paid the price. Private schools are not bound by districts for enrollment, meaning student-athletes from outside of the district can play for schools like Bishop Miege, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. James, Topeka-Hayden and others.
Public schools like Paola, Louisburg, Osawatomie, Spring Hill and Prairie View would have to get special permission for a single out-of-district athlete.
The discrepancy allowed private schools to recruit student-athletes from outside of their districts, putting public schools with local athletes up against Kansas City Metropolitan all-star teams.
Congratulations to the more than 61 percent of the superintendents and principals in Kansas who voted for the enrollment multiplier first proposed by Paola High School Principal Jeff Hines.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) recently sent ballots to all member schools asking for a vote on a proposed multiplier for private schools that would inflate their enrollment numbers for classification purposes.
When the final votes were announced by KSHSAA on Wednesday, June 15, the multiplier had passed with 216 “yes” and 139 “no.”
The proposed multiplier would inflate enrollment numbers for classification purposes base on a number of factors.
A majority of Class 4A schools approved the measure, which now moves to the state Legislature and the Kansas State Board of Education to amend state statute to allow for more than just student attendance to affect KSHSAA classifications. Without that approval, the addition of the multiplier would not be allowed.
This needed to be done more than a decade ago. Private schools simply had an unfair advantage.
The impact of private schools has not just been felt in football, but volleyball, basketball and soccer. Private schools have won 30 of the last 35 state championships in volleyball, boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer.
Private schools have won 11 of the last 14 Class 4A volleyball titles, including five for Bishop Miege and five for St. James. Rose Hill captured titles in 2016 and 2017, and McPherson won the title in 2012.
The last 10 4-3-2-1A girls soccer titles have gone to private schools. A state tournament was not held in 2020. Bishop Miege has won the last five titles. Topeka-Hayden won three titles. Wichita-Trinity Academy and St. James each won one.
Bishop Miege has won six of the last seven Class 4A girls basketball titles. A state tournament was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19. McPherson won the title in 2018. Bishop Miege won the other six titles.
Three of the last four boys basketball titles were won by Bishop Miege. Bishop Miege was in the finals in 2020 but the final was not held due to COVID-19. Piper won the title in 2019. Bishop Miege won titles in 2021, 2018, 2017 and 2016.
Private schools have cost Louisburg and Paola a shot at 13 opportunities to win state titles, including seven in state championship matchups.
The Louisburg Wildcat boys basketball team was 18-7, placing second in the state tournament. Louisburg, the best public school in the state for Class 4A, fell to Bishop Miege by a final of 94-40.
The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team is still looking for its first state championship, having two taken from them by Bishop Miege.
Louisburg went 36-9 in 2018, losing to Bishop Miege in the state championship match in three sets. Louisburg was a dynasty, winning seven substate titles in nine years. The Lady Cats went 31-12 in 2016, falling to Bishop Miege before defeating Tonganoxie for third place.
The Lady Cat soccer team was the best public school program two years in a row and did not get to hoist a state championship trophy, falling to Bishop Miege 4-0 in 2019 and 5-0 in 2018.
The Paola Lady Panther basketball team was another dynasty denied a state championship by private schools. Paola won five straight Frontier League and substate championships from 2014 to 2018 and fell to Bishop Miege in the state championship game in 2016 and 2015. Paola lost by 11 points in 2016, 67-56. The Lady Panthers were 24-0 headed into the state title game in 2015 and lost to Bishop Miege by a final of 70-39. Bishop Miege walked off the court with a 34-game winning streak dating back to 2014.
The Paola Panther football team advanced to 11 substate championship games. Paola’s only loss in 2019 came in a 48-14 substate playoff loss against Bishop Miege. Paola was 11-0 heading into the game. The previous week, Tonganoxie (10-0), co-Frontier League champions with Paola, lost to Bishop Miege. A public school substate that season could have featured undefeated Frontier League co-champions Paola and Tonganoxie.
Paola lost to St. James in the regional playoffs in 2020, 45-35. Paola was 9-1.
The Panthers fell to Bishop Miege in the sectional playoffs in 2015 by a final score of 65-14.
The Paola Panther baseball team placed third in the state in 2022 and third in 2021. Paola (22-3) in 2021, lost to Bishop Miege in the semifinals by a score of 10-4.
The Louisburg boys soccer team defeated Rose Hill 3-0 for third place in the state in 2020, falling to Bishop Miege 2-0 in the semifinals. The Wildcats lost to Bishop Miege in the regional title game by a final of 2-0 in 2021.
