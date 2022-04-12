LOUISBURG – Vanessa Murray threw a one-hitter as the defending Frontier League champion Spring Hill Lady Broncos took the first game of a doubleheader from the Louisburg Lady Cats.
Murray struck out nine, allowing one run on one hit in five innings as Spring Hill won the opener 13-1.
Margret McNally pitched the second game, allowing four runs on five hits in a 16-4 victory to complete the sweep Tuesday, April 5.
Mya January and Marissa January both doubled in the game.
Coral Callen singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Riahn Pinkerton singled twice and scored two runs.
Jenna Cauthon broke up the no-hitter with a double for the Lady Cats. Mackenzie Rooney had one run scored.
Isabella Moreland started the game. Megan Quinn pitched in relief.
Jaleigh White and Pinkerton homered in the second game.
White was 3-for-4 with a single, double and the home run. She drove home three runs and scored four runs.
Pinkerton drove in four runs. She had three runs scored.
Gracie Bishop singled, doubled and scored. Amara Beck and Delaney Hill each had two base hits.
Sabra Brueggen had two hits for Louisburg in the second game. She drove home two runs and scored.
Rooney tripled. She drove home one run and scored.
Mia Wilson doubled and drove home one run. Adleynn Stohs doubled and drove in one run.
Wilson started the game. Quinn pitched in relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.