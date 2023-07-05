Kevin Costner starred is several movies about baseball, including Field of Dreams, For Love of the Game and Bull Durham. A singed picture from the movie Field of Dreams is on display at the Miami County Museum.
A Miami County Historical Museum exhibit honors some Major League Baseball All-Stars and Hall of Famers through memorabilia from two local collectors.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
A Miami County Historical Museum exhibit honors some Major League Baseball All-Stars and Hall of Famers through memorabilia from two local collectors.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
A baseball signed by “The Bambino” Babe Ruth is part of an exhibit remembering some of the greatest players in Major League Baseball history.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
An autographed baseball cleat used in a Major League Baseball game by Kansas City Royals pitcher Kevin Appier is on display at the Miami County Historical Museum.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
A hand-painted home plate signed by former Kansas City Royals first-round draft pick Bubba Starling is part of a baseball exhibit at the Miami County Historical Museum.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
A replica jersey from the movie "The Standlot" autographed by six members of the cast is on display at the Miami County Museum.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
A Pittsburg Pirates autographed 1971 World Series baseball, featuring Roberto Clemente, is part of an exhibit at the Miami County Museum.
Gene Morris / Miami County Museum
Stan "The Man" Musial played in 24 all-star games. A baseball signed by Musial is on display at the Miami County Museum.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
Kevin Costner starred is several movies about baseball, including Field of Dreams, For Love of the Game and Bull Durham. A singed picture from the movie Field of Dreams is on display at the Miami County Museum.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
A home plate commemorating Cal Ripken Jr. passing Lou Gehrig's record for consecutive games played is on display at the Miami County Museum.
Gene Morris / Miami County Republic
A Sports Illustrated cover autographed by Kansas City Royals all-star Zack Greinke is part of a baseball exhibit at the Miami County Museum.
PAOLA — Baseball fans can relive some of the history of the game, including the Major League All-Star Game, at the Miami County Historical Museum with two exhibits from local sports collectors.
The display features a baseball signed by the “Sultan of Swat” himself, Babe Ruth. Also showcased in the collections are a Sports Illustrated cover signed by Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke who won the Cy Young Award in 2009. Greinke represented Kansas City in the 2009 all-star game.
Items on exhibit are from the life-long collections of Paola artist Ronnie Smith and Miami County Sports Editor Gene Morris. The Miami County Historical Museum is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday by appointment.
The American League will face the National League in the Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Tuesday, July 11.
The exhibit has a baseball signed by St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Stan “The Man” Musial, who was selected to the all-star game 24 times. He is second only to Hank Aaron. Musial batted .317 in all-star play with six home runs and 10 runs batted in.
Roberto Clemente, a 15-time all-star for the Pittsburgh Pirates, is part of the display with a baseball signed by members of the 1971 World Series Championship Pittsburg Pirates. Clemente was the National League MVP in 1966, won batting titles in 1961, 1964, 1965 and 1967, and won the Gold Glove Award 12 consecutive seasons from 1961 to 1972.
The Roberto Clemente Award is presented by Major League Baseball every year to the player who exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship and community involvement. It was originally named the Commissioners Award when it was created in 1971 and renamed the Roberto Clemente Award in 1973 following Clemente’s death in 1972. Clemente died in a plane crash flying relief aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.
New York Yankees catcher Thurman Munson was a seven-time all-star. He is included in the exhibit with his signature on a baseball signed by the 1977 World Series Champion Yankees.
There is a 2,131 most consecutive games played record commemorative home plate autographed by Hall of Fame Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken Jr.
The exhibit sports memorabilia from Major League Baseball players with ties to Paola.
A pair of game-used signed baseball cleats from Kansas City Royals Hall of Famer Kevin Appier are on display. Kevin and his wife Laurie lived in rural Paola for several years. Appier is a two-time winner of the Roberto Clemente Award. His son, Garrett Appier, is a member of the Paola High School Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of back-to-back boys state track championships.
The collections feature a hand-painted home plate signed by former Kansas City Royals first-round draft pick Bubba Starling, who got his first Major League hit, an RBI-single, against the Detroit Tigers on July 13, 2019. His base hit sparked a two-run fifth inning that led the Royals to a 4-1 victory. A Starling game-used, signed bat is also on display.
Prior to being called up to “The Show” in 2019, Startling was selected to play in the Triple-A All-Star Game. Starling was an all-state performer in high school for Gardner-Edgerton in football, basketball and baseball.
Starling won an Olympic silver medal with the United States National Baseball Team during the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
A Toronto Blue Jays jersey signed by Shaun Marcum is part of the exhibit. His brother, Chris Marcum, lives in Paola. Chris is married to Paola Hall of Fame volleyball and basketball player Cadi Stuteville Marcum.
Shaun Marcum played collegiate summer baseball with the Harwich Mariners and was a Cape Code all-star in 2002. He was drafted by Toronto in 2003. Marcum played 12 seasons in the Major Leagues for the Toronto Blue Jays, the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Cleveland Indians.
Marcum, a graduate of Excelsior Springs High School, was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday, June 7.
Marcum celebrated Independence Day in style during an interleague game against the Arizona Diamond Backs in 2011, clubbing a grand slam for the Brewers.
The exhibit on Major League Baseball also remembers some of the best movies from the silver screen with an autographed picture of Kevin Costner from Field of Dreams and a replica uniform from The Sandlot autographed by six members of the cast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.