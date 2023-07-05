230705_mr_spt_museum_01

PAOLA — Baseball fans can relive some of the history of the game, including the Major League All-Star Game, at the Miami County Historical Museum with two exhibits from local sports collectors.

The display features a baseball signed by the “Sultan of Swat” himself, Babe Ruth. Also showcased in the collections are a Sports Illustrated cover signed by Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke who won the Cy Young Award in 2009. Greinke represented Kansas City in the 2009 all-star game.

