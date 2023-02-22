230222_mr_spt_museum_01

Ronnie Smith, local sports fan and artist, stands next to a display case with some of his Negro Leagues memorabilia. Phil S. Dixon, co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Mo., and author, will be speaking at the Miami County Historical Museum in Paola about the Kansas City Monarchs and the national pastime Saturday, Feb. 25.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

PAOLA — Co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and author Phil Dixon will be in Paola on Saturday, Feb. 25, to talk about the Kansas City Monarchs and the National Pastime.

Dixon will be at the Miami County Historical Museum for a free presentation at 1 p.m. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.