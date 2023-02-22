PAOLA — Co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and author Phil Dixon will be in Paola on Saturday, Feb. 25, to talk about the Kansas City Monarchs and the National Pastime.
Dixon will be at the Miami County Historical Museum for a free presentation at 1 p.m. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Baseball fans are encouraged to come early and see a collection of Negro Leagues baseball items, including autographs of Buck O’Neil, Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson, Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe, Hank Aaron and James “Cool Papa” Bell.
Two showcases of Negro Leagues memorabilia, vintage baseball items, one-of-a-kind hand-painted items and historical baseball items will be on display.
Many of the items come from the collection of local artist Ronnie Smith.
On display will be hand-painted Kansas City Monarchs baseball figures, and hand-painted Buck O’Neil and Satchel Paige baseballs from Smith’s handiwork.
Smith met Buck O’Neil many times and had him autograph some incredible items. One of the items is a poster from O’Neil’s 75th birthday party that is hand signed.
Dixon has written 11 books on Negro League baseball, including autobiographies on Buck O’Neil and Wilber “Bullet” Rogan. He wrote an interesting book on the St. Louis Cardinals Dizzy and Daffy Dean barnstorming tour against some of the greatest teams in the Negro Leagues in 1934. Following their victory against the Detroit Tigers in the World Series, the Dean brothers went on a 14-game barnstorming tour against some of the greats from the Negro Leagues, including Satchel Paige.
Buck O’Neil was recently inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. O’Neil’s plaque from the hall of fame was brought to Kansas City for a special display at the Negro Leagues Museum and an on-field celebration at Kauffman Stadium for the Kanas City Royals annual Negro Leagues Day.
O’Neil was a first baseman and manager for the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro Leagues. He led the Negro Leagues with a .353 batting average in 1946. O’Neil played in three East-West All-Star Games and two Negro Leagues World Series.
He became the first black coach in Major League Baseball, working as third base coach for the Chicago Cubs.
O’Neil worked as a scout for many years with the Kansas City Royals. He was a great ambassador for the Negro Leagues and the Kansas City Monarchs.
Satchel Paige, who pitched for the Kansas City Monarchs, is regarded as one of the greatest pitchers in the history of the Negro Leagues. He was signed by the Cleveland Indians and later played for the St. Louis Browns.
Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. His No. 42 was retired by Major League Baseball. Robinson played for the Kansas City Monarchs.
Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe played Negro League Baseball for the Homestead Grays He played for 30 different teams, including five in the same season.
Radcliffe played in six all-star games and one world series. He got the nickname “Double Duty,” for pitching one game of doubleheaders and catching the second.
Hank Aaron played for the Indianapolis Clowns in the Negro Leagues. He was signed by the Milwaukee Braves and played with the team when they moved to Atlanta, breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record with No. 715 off Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1974.
James “Cool Papa” Bell is regarded as one of the fastest men to ever play the game. Bell played for 12 teams, including the St. Louis Stars. He was so fast, Bell said he could turn off the light in a hotel and be in bed before the room got dark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.