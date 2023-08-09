230809_mr_spt_hadley_oshel

PAOLA — A huge crowd turned out for the Mutton Busting competition at the Miami County Fair.

Shaelyn Way, Paola, 7, set the tone in the 6-7-year-old division with a great ride for a score of 77 on Thursday, July 27. She ended up winning the age division by a single point.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

