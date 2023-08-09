PAOLA — A huge crowd turned out for the Mutton Busting competition at the Miami County Fair.
Shaelyn Way, Paola, 7, set the tone in the 6-7-year-old division with a great ride for a score of 77 on Thursday, July 27. She ended up winning the age division by a single point.
Way’s sheep took a left turn out of the gate and went all the way to the fence. Way, wearing a pink helmet, held on right up to the fence.
Henson Carter, Osawatomie, 7, had a long ride on his sheep, going all the way across the rodeo arena to the gates. Carter got a score of 76 on his ride for runner-up in the 6-7-year-old age division.
Carter rode out of his cowboy hat, got sideways on his sheep and held on all the way across the arena.
Grayson Nolte, Baldwin City, 6, sported a black vest and white and red chaps for his ride. Nolte put in a heck of a ride, losing one of his boots, number and hat in the event. He placed third with a score of 72.
Nolte went off on the side of his sheep but would not let go. He ended up going under the sheep, and it ran over him. As the sheep sprinted across the arena, it took Nolte with him. He just would not let go and was drug across the dirt on his back with a tight grip still on the rope.
Cash Bauer, Bucyrus, 4, won the 4-5-year-old division with a score of 43 on his Mutton Busting ride.
Tre Moutray, Paola, 5, was runner-up in the division with a score of 38.
Brad Richardson, Paola, 5, was one point behind Moutray with a score of 37 on his ride. Richardson put in an eight-second ride, and then he and his sheep went for a tumble, rolling over on the arena dirt.
Hayden Livingston, Paola, 6, shot out of the gate on his ride, losing his cowboy hat in the process.
Alex Bell, Paola, 6, got sideways on his sheep but held on for his eight-second ride.
Talon Locke, Paola, 7, lost his cowboy hat when his sheep took a sharp right turn after coming out of the gate. Locke still held on to get a score on his ride.
Jensen Collier, Paola, 6, sported a black cowboy hat, vest and chaps for his ride. He got sideways as well but held on strong and rode more than halfway across the rodeo arena before falling to the dirt.
Brinley Schultz, Bonner Springs, 6, sported pink boots for her ride.
Emmett Lebahn, Rantoul, 6, began his ride with a cowboy hat but did not end it that way. He had to pick if off the arena dirt, losing it right out of the gate.
Layton Town, Louisburg, sported a cowboy hat, green checkered shirt, black vest and white chaps on his ride. Town went head over heels at the end of his ride but never lost his hat.
Olivia Eichorn, Parker, 4, had the most athletic sheep of the night. Her sheep ran straight out of the gate and went airborne, leaping several feet off the ground and leaving her on the arena dirt.
McKenley Anderson, Paola, 4, wrapped her arms around the neck of her sheep in a bear hug during her ride.
Hadley Oshel, Paola, 4, leaned way back on her sheep to avoid falling off as it jumped out of the gate on her. Carter Oshel, Paola, 6, her brother, competed in the 6-7-year-old division.
Max McCrea, 7, Osawatomie, took a hard landing on the rodeo dirt when his sheep went down on its front two legs. The sheep flipped over and landed on McCrea.
Collin “Stoney” Bick, Paola, 7, darted across the front of the arena on her sheep. Bick got sideways but kept her hands tight on the rope before she and her sheep fell on their right sides.
Keegan Sterk, Paola, 4, sported a pink shirt and dark boots for her Mutton Busting ride. She shifted to the side of her sheep before falling off and losing her helmet on her way to the dirt.
