LOUISBURG – Jordan Mynsted scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Louisburg girls basketball team to victory in its home opener against Tonganoxie.
Mynsted posted 18 of her 22 points in the second half as the Lady Cats defeated the Chieftains by a final of 49-37 on Friday, Dec. 4.
It was a low scoring first half. Louisburg held a 6-3 edge at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Cats held a 20-9 advantage at the intermission.
Megan Foote hit a 3-pointer as the Lady Cats pushed their lead to six points in the first half, 14-8. Brooklyn Diederich hit a 3-pointer to end the first half.
Louisburg was outscored 16-9 in the third quarter. Mynsted had a steal and a basket to make it 22-9. It was a one-point game, 22-21, when Diederich sank a 3-pointer.
Mynsted hit a pair of free throws and made an inside basket as the Lady Cats held the lead, heading into the fourth quarter with a four-point edge, 29-25.
Mynsted scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, fueling a 20-12 run fort the Lady Cats. She simply took over, sinking five consecutive baskets for the Lady Cats. Mynsted added a pair of free throws in a run where she scored 10 straight points.
Alyse Moore, Foote and Diederich each had six points. Madilyn Melton finished with five points. Brianne Kuhlman and Adyson Ross also scored.
Louisburg made 16 of 21 free throw attempts.
Tonganoxie shot less than 50 percent from the line, sinking six of 18 attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.