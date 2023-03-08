230308_mr_spt_newell

Mack Newell recently signed a national letter of intent to play football at the University of South Dakota. Pictured with Mack are (in front, from left) his mother Molly Strubbe, and his father, Wesley Newell; (standing) Louisburg coaches Joel McGee, Drew Harding, Kade Larson and Jake Hinson.

 Submitted Photo

LOUISBURG — Wildcat tight end Mack Newell is headed to the University of South Dakota to play football.

Newell, a Louisburg senior, is headed to play for South Dakota not only with a great teammate, but the man who got him started on the gridiron in the first place, Jase Hovey.

