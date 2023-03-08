Mack Newell recently signed a national letter of intent to play football at the University of South Dakota. Pictured with Mack are (in front, from left) his mother Molly Strubbe, and his father, Wesley Newell; (standing) Louisburg coaches Joel McGee, Drew Harding, Kade Larson and Jake Hinson.
LOUISBURG — Wildcat tight end Mack Newell is headed to the University of South Dakota to play football.
Newell, a Louisburg senior, is headed to play for South Dakota not only with a great teammate, but the man who got him started on the gridiron in the first place, Jase Hovey.
“I got started playing football mainly because of my best friend, Jase Hovey,” Newell said. “Having the opportunity to play college football with him is an absolute dream come true. He got me into the weight room and pushed me to work my hardest every day.
“I cannot express how thankful I am to have him,” Newell said. “I definitely would not be where I am today without him.”
Newell said his first college visit to South Dakota was all it took to know this was where he was supposed to be.
“The second I stepped foot on campus in Vermillion, I knew it was home,” he said. “The combination of great coaches, facilities, university support and the overall feel of the school as a whole helped me make my decision very quickly.
“Although South Dakota was my final decision, I cannot express my gratitude to the other schools that took the time and effort to recruit me as well,” Newell said.
Newell played tight end for the Louisburg Wildcat football team that won the Frontier League title and marched into the Class 4A state playoffs.
He was recruited by South Dakota to play tight end. Newell won All-Tri-County Spotlight, All-Frontier League and All-State honors at tight end.
“Getting to play football at the next level is an absolute blessing,” Newell said. “There was so much hard work and dedication that took place to make my dreams of NCAA Division 1 sports come true. There are so many people in my life that have positively supported me and influenced me to help me reach my goals, and I cannot thank them enough.”
It was quite a step to sign at the collegiate level, playing high school football for just one season. Newell was an all-state goalie for the Louisburg Wildcats three years before suiting up for the football team as a senior.
Football was a calling for Newell, he said. The game and playing under the bright lights on Friday nights brought him back to the game.
“My favorite thing about football is the natural competitiveness of the sport,” he said. “It is played in the fall but is truly a year-round sport. The guys who have the most dedication and effort, succeed on the field on Friday night.
“The other thing I love about football is the bond it brings with your brothers,” Newell said. “There are guys on the team I became so close with that I would have never imagined being brothers with. It’s more than an individual effort, it takes everyone to succeed. I think that is truly something very powerful and awesome to be a part of. I cannot thank coach Drew Harding and the coaching staff enough for developing me throughout the season and getting my skill set ready for college ball.”
Newell plans on majoring in kinesiology and exercise science in college. Mack is the son of Molly Strubbe and Wesley Newell.
