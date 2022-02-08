LOUISBURG — Paola guard Logan Newkirk hit a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Panthers a 42-39 victory on the road against the rival Louisburg Wildcats.
It was the only basket of the second half for Newkirk, but the buzzer-beater ended a thriller Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Paola improved to 10-4 on the season with the victory.
Louisburg took an early lead and Paola had to come back. The Wildcats outscored the Panthers 11-7 in the first quarter.
Paola answered with a 15-4 run in the second quarter for a 22-15 lead at the intermission. Both teams scored 10 points in the third quarter. Paola was outscored 14-10 in the final frame but pulled out the victory.
The Panthers posted the win without anyone in double figures. It was a team effort with seven players scoring in the three-point win.
Trey Moala and Caden Marcum each had nine points.
Dalton Picek scored seven points. Newkirk finished with six points, including the game-winner. Caden Rhamy posted six points. Ayden Morris and Jonas Sanders also scored.
Paola made 15 field goals with a pair of 3-pointers. The Panthers made 10 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Mack Newell led all scorers for the Wildcats with 17 points.
Michael Seuferling posted nine points. Maverick Rockers added seven points.
Isaac Guetterman and Colyer Wingfield also scored.
Louisburg made 16 field goals and sank seven of eight from the free-throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.