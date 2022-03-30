PAOLA — Senior Kate Ediger and junior Maggie Kauk were first-team Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball Team selections for the Paola Lady Panthers.
Ediger and Kauk helped lead Paola to the Class 4A substate championship game where the Lady Panthers fell to the Eudora Lady Cardinals.
Ediger was a first-team selection at forward. She averaged 20 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Ediger was the Spotlight player of the year. (See related story)
Ediger was a team leader for the Lady Panthers, Paola coach Jamie Butler said.
“Her leadership and toughness this year was incredible through her words and actions,” Butler said.
Kauk earned first-team honors at guard. She posted 8.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
“Maggie really stepped up this year in key games,” Butler said. “She was a tough defender who I could literally put on anyone whether they were a point guard, shooting guard, or post player. Her versatile skills led us to some big key wins this year.
“She was an incredible rebounder and caused a lot of havoc for our opponents,” Butler said. “She started to shoot more and be more aggressive and found success doing so. Her high energy was next to none, and her celebrations were contagious for our entire team whether she was involved in a big play or not.”
Nineteen players were named to the Spotlight girls team with five first-team selections, five second-team honors and eight honorable mentions.
Junior Jenna Weber was a first-team selection for the Class 5A substate champion Lady Broncos. Weber scored 15.5 points per game to go with 5.7 rebounds.
“Jenna Weber was a player we depended on to do a lot for us both on the offensive and defensive ends of the court,” Spring Hill coach Clay Frigon said.
Senior Jordan Mynsted and junior Adyson Ross represented the Louisburg Lady Cats on the first team. Mynsted averaged 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Louisburg fell to eventual state champion Bishop Miege in the opening round of the substate tournament.
“Jordan was a huge threat on the offensive end of the court, and she did a great job leading our team,” Louisburg coach Adrianne Lane said. “Throughout the season I thought Jordan showed maturity and grew into a very confident player. Jordan battled through the tight defense and found ways to score in every game, her no-quit attitude was for sure shown throughout the season because she continued to find ways to score.”
Ross, a junior guard, was a second-team selection for the Louisburg Lady Cats. She posted 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists per game.
“Adyson stepped up this season and helped our team out tremendously,” Lane said. “She grew into a great defensive player and rebounder, and her hustle was shown on both sides of the basketball. Adyson worked very hard this season, and it showed on offense. She became a threat from the outside and learned how to score through tight defense.”
Avery Dempsey, a senior guard, set the tone on and off the court for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans. She was a second-team selection. Dempsey was among team leaders in points and rebounds per game.
The Prairie View Lady Buffalos won their last three games of the regular season, going 12-8 with eight wins in Pioneer League play.
Senior guard Braxton Stainbrook was a second-team Spotlight selection. Senior forward Julia Paisley and freshman guard Kally Stroup were honorable mention.
Sydney Buscher of Spring Hill is the lone freshman to make the Spotlight team. Buscher, a second-team selection, was a strong one-two punch for the Lady Broncos. She posted 7.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
“Sydney is a freshman who really helped our team this year,” Frigon said. “Her improvement throughout the year was outstanding, but even more important was her attitude and effort, which was always great.”
Paola senior Mackenzie Kuehl earned second-team honors at center. Kuehl was relentless on the boards, averaging 8.9 rebounds per game to go with 4.4 points and 3.0 assists.
Kuehl was one of the top rebounders in the Frontier League and across the state of Kansas.
“Mackenzie is an extremely hard worker, which translates into her being a confident player,” Butler said. “She always found a way to hit the open player. She got several buckets and free throws this year because of her ability to rebound and finish tough plays. Her attitude was so great and calm, and Mack is a fantastic teammate.
Spring Hill senior guard Cate Milroy was a second-team selection. She averaged 5.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.6 deflections per game.
“Cate is great point guard with vision and always could find the open players,” Frigon said. “She is fierce competitor, which showed in the way she could rebound the basketball at barely over 5 feet tall.”
Spring Hill senior Kaylee Oakes was an honorable mention selection at forward.
Rosalyn Johnson, an Osawatomie senior, was honorable mention at forward.
Junior center Ava Kehl, junior guard Maddie Pitzer and senior guard Emersyn Smith were honorable mention selections for Paola.
Louisburg junior guard Delanie Tally and senior guard Delaney Wright were honorable mention.
Wright was presented with the Lady Cat Award at the Louisburg girls basketball banquet. The award recognizes playing style, character and leadership. Wright was injured during the season but was on the bench for every game and cheering on her teammates.
Tri-County Spotlight Girls Basketball
First Team
F — Kate Ediger, SR, Paola
F — Jenna Weber, JR, Spring Hill
C — Jordan Mynsted, SR, Louisburg
G — Maggie Kauk, JR, Paola
G — Adyson Ross, JR, Louisburg
Second Team
F — Sydney Buscher, FR, Spring Hill
G — Braxton Stainbrook, SR, Prairie View
C — Mackenzie Kuehl, SR, Paola
G — Cate Milroy, SR, Spring Hill
G — Avery Dempsey, SR, Osawatomie
Honorable Mention
F — Kaylee Oakes, SR, Spring Hill
F — Rosalyn Johnson, SR, Osawatomie
F — Julia Paisley, SR, Prairie View
C — Ava Kehl, JR, Paola
G — Maddie Pitzer, JR, Paola
G — Delanie Tally, JR, Louisburg
G — Kally Stroup, FR, Prairie View
G — Delaney Wright, SR, Louisburg
G — Emersyn Smith, SR, Paola
