SALINA — The Louisburg Lady Cat softball team rode two come-from-behind regional victories to end its season in the Class 4A state softball tournament.
The Lady Cats run ended with a 10-0 loss to Andale in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament Thursday, May 23, at Bill Burke Stadium in Salina. Louisburg compiled a record of 9-15 on the season. Andale (23-2) went on to place second in the state.
Members of the Class 4A regional champion and state qualifying Louisburg Lady Cat softball team are Kayla Willey, Mia Wilson, Lauren Cutshaw, Paige Eccher, Madison Svoboda, Reilly Ratliff-Becher, Karson Griggs, Alyse Moore, Brooklyn Diederich, Jordan Mynsted, Jenna Terry, Jada Frazier and Kathleen Coolidge.
“The girls all deserved this moment,” Louisburg coach John Ozier said. “We have worked so hard over the past four years to give this program respect and credibility. I am so proud of each and every one of them.”
Louisburg, seeded 15th in the 18-team regional, opened its run to an improbable regional championship.
The Lady Cats won a play-in game against Parsons, 17-2 at home on May 13. The Lady Cats were down 2-0 in that game.
Louisburg rallied from a 7-4 deficit to upset the second-seeded Ottawa Cyclones in the semifinals, scoring five runs in the top of the seventh inning for a 9-7 victory May 14 at Orlis Cox Field.
The Lady Cats were not done, breaking a 3-3 tie with a three-run seventh inning against Chanute in the championship game. Louisburg held on to win the game 6-5 and advance to the state tournament.
