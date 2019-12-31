TOPEKA — The Louisburg Lady Cats soccer team ran into Bishop Miege in the Class 4A-1A state championship game, again.
Louisburg (17-3) fell to Bishop Miege by a final of 4-0 Saturday, May 25, at Hummer Sports Complex Soccer Park in Topeka.
The Lady Cats, in their fourth year of existence, left Topeka with its second straight state runner-up team trophy.
“The day may not have ended how we wanted, but playing 110 minutes this morning and then a championship this afternoon, we earned this runner-up trophy,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said in May. “I couldn’t be happier with this group of young ladies. I am so proud to have had the opportunity to coach them this season.”
Louisburg advanced to the championship game with a 5-4 victory against Topeka-Hayden in a game decided by penalty kicks.
After being tied 1-1 through regulation and four overtime periods, the game went into shootouts. Even then a winner was not decided through the first five shooters, going to a sixth penalty kick.
Bishop Miege struck first in the state championship game, scoring seven minutes into the action. Louisburg was down 4-0 at the half and fell by the same score.
Goalie Carson Buffington made some huge saves in shootouts to punch the Lady Cats ticket to the finals.
After a 0-0 game at the half, Mackenzie Scholtz scored the first goal of the semifinal game against Topeka-Hayden.
Topeka-Hayden tied the game with 11:03 left in regulation to send the game into overtime.
Following four overtime periods, the game went to shootouts. Mackenzie Scholtz, Erin Lemke, Morgan Messer, Trinity Moore and Olivia Barber took the first five penalty kicks for the Lady Cats.
Scholtz put her shot in the back of the net making it 1-0. Buffington made a huge save with the Lady Cats trailing 2-1. Moore scored on her penalty kick, knotting the score at 2-2.
Topeka-Hayden kept the pressure on with a goal on its next penalty kick, taking a 3-2 lead.
Buffington was huge once more, denying Topeka-Hayden. Barber tied things back up at 3-3 with a goal on her penalty kick.
Buffington made a save on Topeka-Hayden’s sixth penalty kick. Hallie Hutsell, the sixth shooter for Louisburg, scored the game-winner on her penalty kick.
The Lady Cats won a school-record 17 games on the season. Louisburg allowed just 20 goals in 21 games, another team record.
