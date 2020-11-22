NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Brendan Ohlmeier of Paola and Brayden Gage of Louisburg were on a long bus ride from Pittsburg, Kan., traveling with the Pittsburg State University Gorillas football team for a showdown with Stephen F. Austin.
The Pittsburg State Gorillas faced Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Ohlmeier, a 5-10, 175-pound redshirt freshman, is a long snapper. He is a graduate of Paola High School where he was a four-year member of the Panther football program.
Gage, a 5-8, 155-pound redshirt freshman, plays safety. Gage is a graduate of Louisburg High School where he played for the Wildcats.
Pittsburg State got a late start to the season due to COVID-19, opening with a 31-26 loss against Nebraska-Kearney on Oct. 31. The Gorillas bounced back with a 20-7 victory against Missouri Western on Nov. 7.
Ohlmeier is in his second year with the program, utilizing a redshirt season his first year. He is competing for varsity time as a long snapper.
He played linebacker and running back for the Paola Panthers. Ohlmeier was a two-time All-Frontier League selection and represented the Panthers in the 2019 Kansas Shrine Bowl. He made 210 career tackles for Paola.
Ohlmeier was the Tri-County Spotlight defensive player of the year his senior season with the Panthers. He was first-team linebacker. Ohlmeier made a team-leading 85 tackles with six tackles for a loss.
He was also named the V.J. Elson award winner, given to an outstanding member of the football team who is a leader both on and off the field.
Ohlmeier has a 3.83 grade point average. He is a construction major. Ohlmeier is a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
Brendan is the son of Corey and Michelle Ohlmeier of Paola.
Gage is also a redshirt freshman, working with the team now in his second season. He is competing for time at defensive back.
He was a first-team All-Frontier League selection for the Louisburg Wildcats his senior season. Gage helped lead the Wildcats to a league championship and a 10-1 record.
Gage has a 3.55 grade-point average. He is a physical education major. Gage is a member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
Brayden is the son of Jason and Melissa Gage of Louisburg.
