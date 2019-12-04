OSAWATOMIE — It will be a season of firsts for the Miami County boys swimming team.
The 2019-20 boys team is a Miami County swim team, with Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg joining forces this year.
Osawatomie and Paola schools joined forces for the Osawatomie-Paola swim team several years ago. Louisburg is entering the mix this season.
Eighteen swimmers are out for the Miami County boys swim team this season.
Theo Hebert, Justin Bradley, Isaiah Waggerman and Ian Heid are returning letter-winners.
“Bradley will play a big part in the distance races,” coach Gerri Hart said. “Theo has set the same high goals for himself in butterfly. Isaiah and Ian are the team’s utility swimmers with their willingness to swim all the events.”
It will be a historic season, Hart said.
“The 2019-20 boys swim season will be one for the books,” Hart said. “It will be the first season that three Miami County schools swim as one team. Louisburg will be joining us this year for the boys and girls seasons.
“This is a great way to bring the community together - with our young men and women working together as a team,” she said.” I am excited to see where this partnership leads in the future.”
Miami County has already been hard at work, training in the pool last week during the first week of practice.
“After the first week of practice, the team looks good,” Hart said. “They have set high goals for themselves and the team. We should make an impact at league and hopefully send a team to state.”
Joining the coaching staff this season is Maddie Carrigan.
