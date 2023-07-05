Osawatomie 12-year-old and under players Vincent Varnell and Lukas Harred pose for pictures after playing for a short-handed Louisburg team during a doubleheader at Lewis-Young Park on Thursday, June 22.
LOUISBURG — Everyone at Lewis-Young Park learned something about sportsmanship during a 12-year-old and under baseball doubleheader between Louisburg and visiting Osawatomie.
Louisburg had a player running late for the first game of the doubleheader and needed two players to field the nine players required to start the game Thursday, June 22.
Lukas Harred of Osawatomie had already joined the Louisburg team when word came that another player was running late.
Vincent Varnell of Osawatomie then grabbed his bat and backpack full of gear and walked from one dugout to the other to make sure Louisburg had enough players.
When the Louisburg player arrived, after one inning, Varnell was asked if he wanted to stay in the dugout or join his Osawatomie teammates.
Several of the Louisburg players, now teammates with Varnell, asked their new friend to stay with them.
Varnell, although happy to help out when called upon, wanted to be with his teammates and walked back across the field to play the rest of the night with Osawatomie.
Harred stayed in the Louisburg dugout and played both games.
Without the kind gesture of the Osawatomie club, lending two of their players to Louisburg, the Louisburg club would have had to forfeit both games, and none of the players from either team would have had the chance to play the doubleheader.
Even the home plate umpire pointed out the sportsmanship and asked if that was not worth a story. It was.
Games in the 12-year-old and under recreation league were played with a time limit of 1 hour and 30 minutes with a five-run per inning limit.
Playing for the Osawatomie baseball team are Tavian Young, Carson Slayman, Greame Finch, Kasch Minckley, Emmit Chapman, Howie Burke, Easton Hurlocke, Mason Gray, Damian Razo, Wyatt Bastarache, Charlie Johnson, Harred and Varnell. Osawatomie coaches are Dave Chapman, Bart Slayman and Brandon Burke.
There were some famous old-time baseball numbers on the rosters.
Hurlocke was No. 1 for gold glover, “Wizard” Ozzie Smith. Burke was No. 2 for New York Yankee Captain Derek Jeter who recently celebrated his 49th birthday. Champan wore No. 3 for home run slugger Babe Ruth. Razo was No. 4 for Yankee’s Hall of Fame first baseman Lou Gehrig. Minckley wore No. 5 for Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame third baseman George Brett.
Slayman donned No. 7 for Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Young was No. 8 for the Iron Man Cal Ripen Jr. Finch was No. 10 for Atlanta Braves all-star Chipper Jones. Johnson was No. 1 for the great St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame second baseman Rogers Hornsby. Bastarache was No. 12 for Red Sox’s Hall of Fame third baseman Wade Boggs. Gray wore No. 15 for all-star New York Yankee’s catcher Thurman Munson.
Members of the Louisburg 12-year-old and under baseball team are Josiah Clayton, Wyatt Hankinson, Camren Ebenstein, Landon Asher, John Mermis, Levi Siebert, Dylan Weller, Kellan Stone, Leim Perkins and Alexander Henderson.
Hankinson wore No. 1 for Kansas City Royals outfielder MJ Melendez. Stone was No. 3 for Phillies all-star slugger Bryce Harper. Weller wore No. 4 for former St. Louis all-star catcher Yadier Molina. Mermis was No. 5 for “The Yankee Clipper” Joe DiMaggio who had the country following newspapers to see if he had a base hit or not during his record 56-game hitting streak from May 15 to July 16 in 1941.
Ebenstein was No. 6 for Stan “The Man” Musial. Asher wore No. 7 for New York Yankee Mickey Mantle, who was his grandfather Ken Asher’s favorite player. Siebert was No. 9 for “The Splendid Splinter” Ted Williams, who was the last man to bat .400 for a season in Major League Baseball.
