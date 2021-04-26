LOUISBURG — Meadow Stull had three base hits for the Osawatomie Lady Trojans softball team in the first game of a doubleheader against the Louisburg Lady Cats.
Stull had three hits and drove in one run in a 6-1 victory in the first game at Louisburg on Thursday, April 22.
Madie Ballou, Skyler Gravatt and Stull each had three runs scored in the second game as Osawatomie completed the sweep with a 13-3 win.
Grace Young, Stull and Gravatt doubled in the first game. Gravatt had two runs scored.
Aly Basore singled and scored. Lilian Schwartz drove in one run and scored. Kenzie Minden and Jaidyn Beery scored. Skylar Jumet stole two bases.
Young pitched the complete game for the Lady Trojans, allowing one run on three hits.
Jenna Cauthon drove in the lone run for Louisburg. Ashley Moreau singled twice and scored.
Mia Wilson pitched the complete game and took the loss. She allowed six runs on six hits and struck out four.
Stull had four hits, including a double, in the second game and scored three runs.
Ballou and Gravatt both singled and scored three runs.
Young had three hits and drove in one run. Minden singled, drove home three runs and scored. Aly Basore singled and drove in two runs. Beery singled and scored. Avery Dempsey had two hits.
Young tossed the complete game, giving up three runs on six hits.
Moreau had two hits and scored for Louisburg.
Rylee Hickey singled and scored. Megan Quinn singled and scored. Cauthon singled and drove in one run.
Quinn pitched the complete game for the Lady Cats. She struck out nine.
