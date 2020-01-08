TONGANOXIE — The Louisburg Wildcat wrestling team had its hands full at the Randy Starcher Memorial Dual Tournament prior to the Christmas break.
Louisburg had three open weight classes, giving its opponents an 18-point advantage before ever stepping onto the mat at Tonganoxie.
Ryan Owens (120 pounds) and Cade Holtzen (132 pounds) were both 5-0 in the Dec. 21 tournament.
The Wildcats, giving up 18 points in each dual, competed tough despite going 0-5 on the day.
Louisburg started the day with a 57-21 dual loss against Shawnee Heights, the eventual champions.
The Wildcats lost to Coffeyville-Field Kindley (48-28), Frontenac (48-33), Eudora (45-29) and Independence (45-24).
Owens scored an upset in his first match, pinning Shawnee Heights’ Decker Stickelman, the No. 6-ranked wrestler in Class 5A. Owens was unbeaten on the day with three pins.
Holtzen had three pins and posted two hard-fought decisions in matches decided by two points or less. He defeated Will Schreiner of Eudora by a 3-1 decision. Holtzen scored a 2-1 decision against Zak Al-Bureni of Independence.
Kaven Bartlett (113) and Ben Wiedenmann (170) each lost just one match on the day.
Bartlett had two pins and a 20-7 major decision.
Wiedenmann had two pins and a technical fall.
Brandon Doles (160) was 3-2. Doles upset Storm Niegsch of Frontenac by a 5-3 decision. Niegsch is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A.
A.J. Reed (182) was 2-3. Jarrett Hoyle (138), Johnathan Keegan-Childs (195) and Cole Ewalt (220, 285) each had one win.
Louisburg had a dual against Olathe West on Dec. 18, falling to the Owls by a score of 54-29.
Xander Chennaul (170), Owens (120 pounds) and Holtzen (132) registered wins with pins.
Doles (160) won by technical fall. Bartlett (113) won by forfeit.
