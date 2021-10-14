OSAWATOMIE — Boys and girls from 8 to 18 interested in boxing can stop by the OZone in Osawatomie on Saturday, Oct. 16, for a special introduction session from the Oz Amateur Boxing Club.
The introduction to boxing session will start at 10 a.m.
“The OZ Amateur Boxing club will benefit young boys and girls through exercise, hard work, and confidence-building,” coach Karl Kroen said. “We will teach kids what amateur boxing is, how to participate and the skills required to enter tournaments regionally and nationally.”
Kroen is a former Golden Glove boxer from the St. Louis area.
Boxing taught him a lot about life, Kroen said, and he wants to give that opportunity he had to other kids.
“Our mission for this program is to use the sport of amateur boxing as a tool to teach young men and women the value of work ethic, sportsmanship and the relationship between setting a goal and obtaining it through self-discipline and healthy exercise,” he said. “In the process, we will provide positive role models for youngsters in a facility that can be a diversion from the dangers of idle time and negative influences.”
