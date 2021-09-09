SPRING HILL — Quarterback Fletcher Pankey threw four touchdown passes as the Spring Hill Broncos opened the season with a 31-0 shutout against the Louisburg Wildcats at home Friday, Sept. 3.
After a slow start with a scoreless first quarter, the Spring Hill Broncos struck for 31 points in the final three quarters.
Kameron Crotchett had a quarterback sack that caused a Louisburg fumble, giving Spring Hill the football.
Spring Hill capitalized on the field position with a 22-yard touchdown strike from Pankey to Crotchett, making it 7-0 in the second quarter.
Louisburg lost the handle on a punt and fell on the ball, but gave Spring Hill the football with another short field.
The Broncos took advantage, scoring on a 35-yard touchdown pass to convert on third down and long as Pinkey connected with Daniel Mitchell for the 14-0 strike.
Spring Hill made Louisburg pay for another mistake in the third quarter, keeping a drive alive with a pass interference on the Wildcats. With a fresh set of downs, Pankey threw a 14-yard pass to Mitchell to make it 21-0.
Rocco Russo kicked a 36-yard field goal to push the lead to 24-0.
Penkey threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Zach Knowlton in the fourth quarter for a final score of 31-0.
Spring Hill completed 19 of 30 passes for 249 yards and four touchdowns.
The Broncos ran the ball 27 times for 28 yards.
Declan Battle made his varsity debut at quarterback for the Louisburg Wildcats. Jackson Kush saw action at wide out.
Wildcat senior Brandon Doles made his return to the football field after missing most of last season with an injury.
