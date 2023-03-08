PAOLA — Walking through the Panther Boxing Club can be dangerous on Wednesday evenings.
It is the busiest day of the week for the club, which offers boxing instruction for boys and girls and adults.
As many as 15 to 20 boxers of all ages warm up going through stations punching on a bag, footwork, jumping rope, pad work and punching exercises.
One has to learn to bob and weave to cross the room on a busy boxing club night with children and adults at all of the stations.
Coach Karl Kroen brought the boxing club to Paola recently, moving from Osawatomie.
Kroen shares more than a passion for boxing, offering instruction on how to box while teaching lifelong lessons like perseverance, overcoming obstacles, discipline and much more.
The Panther Boxing Club, located at 506 Silver St. in Paola, has youth programs for boys and girls from 8 to 18 and also offers adult programs.
It is a sport where children and adults can work out to get into shape or even train to compete in tournaments.
Reed, Paola, 9, is a more focused boy after joining the Paola Boxing Club, his mother Stephanie Harper said.
“He knows he has to get his work done before going to boxing,” she said. “He comes home from school and gets his homework done.
“We were wanting something for him to do,” Harper said. “He is a very active kid.”
Duane Smith drives from Gardner with his son, Eric, to train at the Panther Boxing Club three times a week.
It has already made a huge impact on Eric, who has lost 40 pounds since joining the club.
“He has lost a lot of weight and really enjoys it,” Duane Smith said.
Duane Smith gets in his workout, getting his heart rate up with the cardiovascular training which also helps with his footwork and strength.
AJ Kane, a fifth-grader in Paola, has been with the boxing club for three years. He competes in tournaments with the club and has won a stack of trophies displayed at the Panther Boxing Club.
William, Paola, 15, is another boxer who has been with the club for a while and has won several fights. He has a title belt under him as well.
Reed, Paola, 9, is one of the newcomers at the club, learning to box and work out with the group.
The Panther Boxing Club has about 30 members and is growing, Kroen said. The club is not just for boys either, with more and more girls getting into boxing.
The Panther Boxing Club offers youth programs Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Youth programs are 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Adult programs are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Times are 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Kroen grew up boxing. It has helped him be the man he is today, and the club is one way he is giving back to the sport that gave him so much.
He was a Golden Gloves Champion at the age of 14. He still boxes, competing in Masters Tournaments in 2010 and 2012.
Kroen has a Bronze Level Coaching certificate from USA Boxing. He is training to get his Silver Level Coaching certificate.
He has many years of experience in amateur boxing. Kroen knows the safety measures, the skills it takes, and the coaching experience to help kids be successful.
“Our mission is to use the sport of amateur boxing as a tool to teach young men and women the value of work ethic, sportsmanship and the relationship between setting a goal and obtaining it through self-discipline and healthy exercise,” Kroen said.
Steve Queen is an assistant coach with the Panther Boxing Club.
Not-For-Profit
The Panther Club is a not-for-profit organization that is registered with USA Boxing, the regulating body for amateur boxing in the USA.
Sanctioned Fights
Sanctioned fights require a certain uniform code. The fighter/parents must supply the following: uniform: $40-$60; USA Boxing-approved headgear: $60-$80; USA Boxing registration for the boxer: $65; and cup/protector: $15.
These are all one-time costs and going forward in more fights there are no more costs like these. There is no entry fee for competing in bouts.
Travel
On occasion, the club will be making road trips for competition tournaments. Travel expenses fall on the responsibility of the parents/fighters. Overnight stays may be involved with some of the events.
Club Communication
The club announced practice cancellations on its facebook page, Panther Boxing Club, which is posted by 3 p.m. on practice days.
Physical Fitness
Boxing is a great way to work out, Kroen said. Boxing workouts can burn up to 1,000 calories per hour.
Boxing can help people get in shape fast with workouts three times per week, he said. No boxing experience is needed.
Students, young and old alike, can learn to work out on the bag and other techniques in the boxing world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.