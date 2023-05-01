PAOLA — The Panthers golf team tied for second in the Paola Invitational.
Aaron Koechner carded an 82 for the Panthers in the tournament held at the Paola Country Club on Monday, April 24. Koechner tied for eighth place on the leaderboard. He opened with a 40 and closed out with a 42.
Paola shot a 345 as a team to tie with Spring Hill.
Stratton Draper shot an 84 for the Panthers for 10th place. Draper carded a consistent 42 to open and 42 to close.
Fisher Woolsey tied for 18th place with an 88. Hank Robison carded a 91. Jack Boehm had a 101, and Eli Meyers shot a 102.
Jacob Andrew and Collin Kaberline led Spring Hill, carding 85s for the Broncos. Kevin Sanford shot an 87. Tyler Stecklein had an 88.
Drake Abell shot a 95 for Spring Hill. Ty Spiegelhalter carded a 101.
The Louisburg Wildcats turned in a 375 for sixth place.
Carter Stuteville led the Wildcats with a 90. Nick Lancaster shot a 93.
Other scores for Louisburg were: Sam Frederick, 96; Cole Mynsted, 96; Garrison Bloustine, 98; and Josh Holtzen, 103.
Paola shot a 352 for fourth place in the Osawatomie Invitational.
Draper led Paola with a 74 to tie for first place. Koechner was third with a 77.
Andrew tied for 15th place with an 87 for Spring Hill. Kaberline finished with an 88.
Lancaster shot an 89 for the Louisburg Wildcats.
Other scores for Paola were: Meyers, 100; Woolsey, 101; Robison, and Conner Barnum, 104.
Scores for Osawatomie were: Cooper Sloan, 108; Bryce Irby, 113; Tucker Fennel, 121; Korbin Crockett, 126.
Additional scores for Louisburg were: Stuteville, 91; Frederick, 97; Mynsted, 99; Garrison Bloustine, 109; Jackson Olson, 119.
Other scores for Spring Hill were: Spiegelhalter, 91; Abell, 92; Kele Stewart, 96; Sanford, 96.
