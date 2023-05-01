230503_mr_spt_pao_golf_01

PAOLA — The Panthers golf team tied for second in the Paola Invitational.

Aaron Koechner carded an 82 for the Panthers in the tournament held at the Paola Country Club on Monday, April 24. Koechner tied for eighth place on the leaderboard. He opened with a 40 and closed out with a 42.

