SALINA — Seven wrestlers placed for the Paola boys wrestling team as the Panthers placed fourth in the Class 4A state tournament at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.
Brock Johnson topped 40 wins during the state tournament, placing first at 106 pounds Saturday, Feb. 25.
Johnson scored a 4-2 decision against Johnny Leck of Rose Hill in the 106-pound championship match. Johnson was 4-0 with two pins and a major decision. He was 42-2 on the season.
The Paola Panthers scored 124.5 points for fourth place in the team standings. Andale won the team title with 163 points. Rose Hill posted 146.5 points for second place. Augusta beat Paola by 2.5 points for the final team trophy with 127 points for third place.
Paola coach Darvin Willard was named the Class 4A Sportsmanship Award Coach of the Year by the Kansas Wrestling Officials Association.
Class 4A State Placers
Bryson Rockers, Paola, 30-11, was state runner-up at 113 pounds. Rockers was 3-1.
Kaiden Powell, Paola, 38-6, placed third at 120 pounds. Powell had a long road to third place after losing his second match at state. He rebounded from the loss with four wins in a row for third. Powell scored a 3-2 decision against Sammy Hershberger of Buhler in the third-place match.
Charlie Zeller, Paola, 37-7, ended his high school career on the medal stand at 157 pounds. Zeller was 4-2 with a technical fall and a pin for fourth place.
Clayton Younger, Paola, 36-7, was fourth at 165 pounds. He was 3-2 with a technical fall.
Dylan Waggerman, Paola, 38-7, placed fourth at 175 pounds. Waggerman was 4-2 with a pin and a sudden victory.
Macoy Johnson, Paola, 20-6, was sixth at 144 pounds. Johnson was 3-3.
Seth Carrow, Osawatomie, 27-13, placed sixth at 190 pounds. He was 2-3 with a pin and a sudden victory.
Elijah Eslinger, Louisburg, 40-8, placed sixth at 285 pounds. He was 2-3 with a pin.
Class 5A State Placers
Draven Pipken, 41-7, placed fourth at 215 pounds. Pipken was 4-2 with a pin, a technical fall and a major decision. He topped 100 career wins for the Broncos this season.
Kelson McAllister, Spring Hill, 30-9, placed fifth at 157 pounds. McAllister was 4-2 with a pin and a major decision.
Paola Panthers
Brody Latto, 29-15, wrestled at 126 pounds. He had one win with a sudden victory.
Hagen Blanck, 19-8, competed at 132 pounds. Blanck won a 3-0 decision.
Ryan Pankov, 32-8, represented Paola at 138 pounds. He was 2-2 with one pin. Pankov topped 100 wins in his career this season.
Sheldon Martin, 33-9, was 1-2 at 150 pounds. Martin had one pin.
Carson Martin, 6-6, wrestled at 215 pounds.
The Paola Panthers had a pair of siblings competing together at state.
Senior Macoy Johnson was on the mat for the Panthers with is brother, Brock Johnson, a Paola freshman.
Paola senior Sheldon Martin and his younger brother Carson Martin represented Paola at 150 and 215 pounds.
Louisburg Wildcats
J’Lee Collins, 24-19, was 2-2 at 126 pounds with a pin.
Kaven Bartlett, 37-6, was 1-2 at 138 pounds.
Jay McCaskill, 24-9, competed at 157 pounds.
Ashton Moore, 20-8, was 2-2 with a pin at 175 pounds.
Trace Eslinger, 24-21, wrestled at 215 pounds.
Prairie View Buffalos
Dayton Kline, 27-10, was 1-2 at 215 pounds.
Spring Hill Broncos
Jack Cochran, 19-18, competed at 106 pounds.
Carter Wilson, 12-21, wrestled at 113 pounds.
Ryan Phal, 24-20, represented Spring Hill at 126 pounds.
James Sheldon, 19-23, competed at 132 pounds.
Avery Bartek, 32-15, was 1-2 at 144 pounds.
Miles Bell, 29-12, wrestled at 150 pounds.
Noah Anderton, 15-6, was 2-2 at 165 pounds.
Logan Alexander, 13-22, wrestled at 190 pounds.
Gage Wingerter, 23-19, competed at 285 pounds.
