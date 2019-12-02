PAOLA — The undefeated Frontier League co-champion Paola Panthers had 19 selections to the all-league football team recently announced.
Paola had six first-team defensive selections, three first-team offensive selections and one first-team special team selection. The Panthers had one second-team defensive selection and one second-team offensive selection. Paola had three honorable mention defensive selections, three honorable mention offensive selections and one honorable mention special team selection.
The Paola Panthers were 11-1 on the season, ending as the Class 4A substate runner-up. The only loss of the season came to the eventual state champion Bishop Miege Stags.
Lineman Clayton Essex, back Connor Hasz, lineman Mikey Stribling, lineman Javier Castillo, back Evan Phillips and back Garrett Williams were recognized on both sides of the football.
Essex was first-team offensive line and first-team defensive line. Essex made 60 tackles for Paola with 30 solo tackles. He made 17 tackles for a loss of yardage and had two quarterback sacks.
Hasz was first-team running back on offense and first-team defensive back. Hasz ran the ball 132 times for 1,213 yards and 15 touchdowns. He averaged 9.19 yards per carry. Hasz made 21 tackles on defense with an interception.
Stribling was first-team defensive line and first-team linebacker. He made 37 tackles with seven tackles for a loss of yardage.
Castillo was first-team defensive line and second-team offensive line. He made 28 tackles with four tackles for a loss of yardage.
Phillips was first-team defensive back and honorable mention wide receiver. He caught 17 passes for 522 yards and six touchdowns.
Williams was second-team defensive back and honorable mention quarterback. He made 29 tackles with seven for a loss of yardage. Williams completed 25 of 45 passes for 646 yards and eight touchdowns. He ran the ball 105 times for 722 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Evan Peuser of Paola was a first-team selection at linebacker. He made 43 tackles with four tackles for a loss of yardage and a quarterback sack.
Panther Ryan Wokutch was a first-team special team selection at kicker. He made 59 of 63 extra-point attempts and made one field goal.
Louisburg quarterback Madden Rutherford was a first-team selection.
Wildcat lineman Garrett Harding was a first-team selection at offensive line and second-team selection on defensive line.
Carson Downes of Spring Hill was a first-team selection at defensive line.
Brayden White of Louisburg was a second-team selection at offensive line and an honorable mention selection at defensive line.
Wildcat Ben Wiedenmann was a second-team selection at running back.
Aron Dominick of Spring Hill was a second-team selection at offensive line and an honorable mention selection at defensive line. He made 31 tackles with four tackles for a loss of yardage and two quarterback sacks.
Spring Hill Bronco Gage Klutts was a second-team selection at wide receiver. He caught 17 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns.
Andy Hupp of Louisburg was a second-team offensive selection at multi-purpose.
Jakob Stovall of Spring Hill was a second-team selection at linebacker. He made 102 tackles, averaging more than 11 per game.
Bear Gardner and Logan Greenhalgh of Spring Hill were second-team special team selections. Gardner was selected at kicker. Greenhalgh made the team at punter.
Gardner was a perfect 20-for-20 on extra-point kicks. He made four of seven field goal attempts. Greenhalgh had 4 punts with an average of 40.5 yards per punt.
All-Frontier League
First Team
Offense
Garrett Harding, lineman, Louisburg; Cole Sample, lineman, Tonganoxie; Willie Harris, lineman, Tonganoxie; Clayton Essex, lineman, Paola; Mikey Stribling, lineman, Paola; Madden Rutherford, quarterback, Louisburg; Cooper Cunningham, running back, Tonganoxie; Connor Hasz, running back, Paola; Armani Washington, wide receiver, Bonner Springs, Elijah Tyner, wide receiver, Tonganoxie; Conner Searcy, wide receiver, Tonganoxie; Jack Robinson, Piper; LeJames White, multi-purpose, Piper.
Defense
Carson Downes, lineman, Spring Hill; Cole Sample, lineman, Tonganoxie; Dallas Bond, lineman, Tonganoxie; Clayton Essex, lineman, Paola; Javier Castillo, lineman, Paola; Bryce Krone, lineman, Bonner Springs; Branden Martin, linebacker, Piper; Mikey Stribling, linebacker, Paola; Evan Peuser, linebacker, Paola; Ethan Byers, defensive back, Bonner Springs; Evan Phillips, defensive back, Paola; Connor Hasz, defensive back, Paola; Brandon Sanders, multi-purpose, Bonner Springs.
Special Teams
Ryan Wokutch, kicker, Paola; Johnny Tapia, punter, Bonner Springs.
Second Team
Offense
Tony Caballero, lineman, Bonner Springs; Jacob Peterson, lineman, Bonner Springs; Brayden White, lineman, Louisburg; Aron Dominick, lineman, Spring Hill; Javier Castillo, lineman, Paola; Ben Wiedenmann, running back, Louisburg; Conner Quick, back, Baldwin; Blake Poje, back, Tonganoxie; Rishaud Dockery, wide receiver, Bonner Springs; Gage Klutts, wide receiver, Spring Hill; Gavin Lang, wide receiver, Baldwin; Andy Hupp, multi-purpose, Louisburg.
Second Team
Defense
Tony Caballero, lineman, Bonner Springs; Michael Sheldon, lineman, Bonner Springs; Garrett Harding, lineman, Louisburg; Trysten Heck, lineman, Baldwin; Lance Bassett, lineman, Piper; Jakob Stovall, linebacker, Spring Hill; Conner Sercy, linebacker, Tonganoxie; Dustin Rhoades, linebacker, Tonganoxie; Anthony Ferguson, linebacker, Piper; Didrien Aho, defensive back, Ottawa; Jaden Robinson, defensive back, Bonner Springs; Cooper Cunningham, defensive back, Tonganoxie; Garrett Williams, defensive back, Paola; Heston Robbins, multi-purpose, Tonganoxie.
Special Teams
Bear Gardner, kicker, Spring Hill; Logan Greenhalgh, punter, Spring Hill.
Honorable Mention
Offense
Travis Bohenblust, lineman, Eudora; Chris Husling, lineman, Eudora; Michael Sheldon, lineman, Bonner Springs; Denver Gardner, lineman, Spring Hill; Alex Berg, lineman, Baldwin; Bailey Vesco, lineman, Baldwin; Andrew Jarvis, lineman, Piper; Cam Beebe, lineman, Piper; Carter Stanchfield, lineman, Paola; Cael Lynch, back, Eudora, Brayden Beerbower, back, Eudora; Bryce Krone, back, Bonner Springs; Corbyn Meyers, back, Spring Hill; Zade Barker, back, Spring Hill; Trysten Heck, back, Baldwin; Garrett Williams, back, Paola; Silas Etter, wide receiver, Eudora; Weston Guetterman, wide receiver, Louisburg; Dallas Bond, wide receiver, Tonganoxie; Evan Phillips, wide receiver, Paola; Sloan Hayden, Multi-purpose, Eudora; Daidrien Aho, multi-purpose, Ottawa; Ethan Byers, multi-purpose, Bonner Springs.
Defense
Will Schreiner, lineman, Eudora; Darrell Higgins, lineman, Eudora; Jacob Peterson, lineman, Bonner Springs; Brayden White, lineman, Louisburg; Aron Dominick, lineman, Spring Hill; Cade Grossoehme, lineman, Baldwin; Toby Thomas, lineman, Baldwin; Caleal Kennedy, lineman, Piper; Mason “Bull” Talcott, lineman, Paola; Jake Karr, lineman, Paola; Cael Lynch, linebacker, Eudora; Carnelle Wehrhan, linebacker, Bonner Srings; Andy Hupp, linebacker, Louisburg; Wyatt Dickie, linebacker, Spring Hill; Jackson Raunenzahn, linebacker, Spring Hill; Alex Berg, linebacker, Baldwin; Gavin Lang, linebacker; Jackson Earlywine, linebacker, Paola; Rishaud Dockery, defensive back, Bonner Springs; Dom Scheerer, defensive back, Spring Hill; Jacob Maxwell, defensive back, Tonganoxie; Branden Snell, defensive back, Piper; Tyson Lanter, defensive back, Piper; Jack Boucher, multi-purpose, Eudora; Shane Doty, multi-purpose, Baldwin; Darius McNeal, multi-purpose, Piper.
Special Teams
Zach Reno, kicker, Baldwin; Drake Varns, kicker, Louisburg; Matt Garber, kicker, Baldwin; Javier Trujillo, kicker, Tonganoxie; Brett Breedlove, punter, Eudora; Madden Rutherford, punter, Louisburg; Garrett Williams, punter, Paola.
