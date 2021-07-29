PAOLA — The Frontier League champion Paola Panther baseball team had one player selected first team.
Garrett Williams was named first team at pitcher and first team at outfield.
Paola, 22-3, won the league title, regional crown and placed third in the Class 4A state tournament. The Panthers had seven players selected to 10 positions on the team.
Dalton Picek was a second-team selection at infield and an honorable mention selection at pitcher.
Dillon Ohlmeier was a second-team selection at infield. Carson Boehm was a second-team selection at outfield.
Caden Marcum was honorable mention at outfield and honorable mention at pitcher.
Fletcher Aude was an honorable mention selection at infield. Ryan Sloan was honorable mention at utility.
Matt Madison of Louisburg was a first-team selection at pitcher. Kolby Kattau was named first team at infield.
Kobe Scrivner of Spring Hill was named first team at pitcher. Zack Knowlton was a first-team selection at outfield.
Wildcat Brandon Doles was a second-team selection at outfield. Doles was an honorable mention selection at pitcher.
James Beck of Spring Hill was a second-team selection at infield.
Maverick Rockers of Louisburg was honorable mention at infield. Cade Driskell was honorable mention at utility. Trevin Lohse was named honorable mention at outfield
Cooper Milroy of Spring Hill was an honorable mention selection at infield. Donovan Johnson was honorable mention at utility.
