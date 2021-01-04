PAOLA - Thirteen players from the Paola Panther football team were named to 18 positions on the All-Frontier League Football Team.
The Panthers, 9-1, were undefeated Frontier League champions. Paola did not lose a game in the regular season. The Paola Panthers only loss came against the St. James Academy in the Class 4A state football playoffs.
Paola senior quarterback Garrett Williams and senior lineman Carter Stanchfield were first-team selections on both sides of the football.
Williams was named first-team offense at quarterback. He was first-team defensive back and first-team special teams at punter.
Stanchfield was first-team offensive line and first-team defensive lineman.
Jovanni Blackie, a Paola junior, was a first-team offensive selection at running back.
Bo Robison, a Paola senior, was a first-team offensive selection at wide receiver.
Paola senior Damarius Bassett was a first-team selection on the offensive line. He was second-team defensive line.
Jake Karr, a Paola senior, was first-team defensive line.
Spring Hill senior Zach Knowlton was a first-team offensive selection at multipurpose and first-team selection at defensive back.
Louisburg senior Andy Hupp was a first-team selection at defensive line and honorable mention offensive selection as multipurpose.
Wildcat Alec Younggren was a first-team selection at offensive line. He was an honorable mention selection at defensive line.
Spring Hill senior Denver Gardner was a first-team offensive selection at line. He was honorable mention defensive line.
Isaac Brakner, a Paola senior, was a second-team selection at linebacker.
Ben Weidenmann, a Louisburg senior, was a second-team selection at running back.
Spring Hill senior Chase Wilm was a second-team selection at linebacker.
Jake Hooker, a Spring Hill senior, was a second-team selection at linebacker.
Brock Pitzer, a Paola senior, was an honorable mention on offense as multipurpose and honorable mention defensive back.
Paola senior Fletcher Aude was honorable mention running back.
Allen Peuser, a Paola senior, was honorable mention offensive line.
Daquan Rogers, a Paola senior, was honorable mention defensive line.
Paola senior Jackson Earlywine was honorable mention linebacker.
Isaac Meyers, a Paola senior, was honorable mention defensive back.
Louisburg senior Weston Guetterman was honorable mention defensive back.
Konnor Vohs, a Louisburg senior, was honorable mention defensive back.
Draven Pipken, a Spring Hill sophomore, was honorable mention running back.
Spring Hill senior Tanner Thompson was honorable mention offensive line.
Carson Stear, a Spring Hill junior, was honorable mention offensive line.
Cody Powell, a Spring Hill senior, was honorable mention defensive back.
ALL-FRONTIER LEAGUE FOOTBALL
OFFENSE
First Team
BACKS – Jovanni Blackie, Paola, junior; Tyler Bowden, Tonganoxie, senior; Garrett Williams, Paola, senior
RECEIVER – Dallas Bond, Tonganoxie, senior; Silas Etter, Eudora, junior; Bo Robison, Paola, senior
LINE – Damarius Bassett, Paola, senior; Denver Gardner, Spring Hill, senior; Jerrod Lowe, Tonganoxie, senior; Carter Stanchfield, Paola, senior; Alec Younggren, Louisburg, senior
MULTIPURPOSE – Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill, junior
KICKER – Jackson McWilliams, Tonganoxie, freshman
Second Team
BACK – Brayden Beerbower, Eudora, junior; Blake Poje, Tonganoxie, senior; Ben Wiedenmann, Louisburg, senior
RECEIVER – Cortland Hervey, Bonner Springs, senior; Malakhi Kennon, Piper, senior; Cole Mahaffey, Baldwin, junior
LINE – Camden Beebe, Piper, sophomore; Travis Bohnenblust, Eudora, senior; Conner Bruch, Tonganoxie, junior; Toby Thomas, Baldwin, senior; Zak Van Diest, Eudora, senior
MULTIPURPOSE – Sam Kleidosty, Tonganoxie, junior
KICKER – Zane Busick, Piper, sophomore
Honorable Mention
BACK – Fletcher Aude, Paola, senior; Darius McNeal, Piper, senior; Draven Pipken, Spring Hill, sophomore; Zeke Reazin, Eudora, senior; Jayce Smith, Bonner Springs, junior
RECEIVER – JD Andrewski, Bonner Springs, junior; Lance Bassett, Piper, sophomore; Isaiah Coppage, Piper, sophomore; Teagan Troute, Baldwin, senior
LINE – Trey Bones, Ottawa, senior; Antonio Caballero, Bonner Springs, junior; Zane Clark, Bonner Springs, junior; Tony Cobbs, Piper, senior; Kaden Coons, Baldwin, senior; Tucker Isaacs, Tonganoxie, senior; Tyler Neis, Eudora, senior; Allen Peuser, Paola, senior; Cameron Rogers, Piper, sophomore; Kolton Scott, Baldwin, junior; Carson Stear, Spring Hill, junior; Tanner Thompson, Spring Hill, senior
MULTIPURPOSE – Andy Hupp, Louisburg, senior; Gavin Lang, Baldwin, senior; Cael Lynch, Eudora, senior; Cory Macon, Piper, senior; Brock Pitzer, Paola, senior
DEFENSE
First Team
LINE – Dallas Bond, Tonganoxie, senior; Jake Karr, Paola, senior; Andy Hupp, Louisburg, senior; Carter Stanchfield, Paola, senior
LINEBACKER – Adam Callahan, Baldwin, senior; Anthony Ferguson, Piper, senior; Cael Lynch, Eudora, senior; Branden Martin, Tonganoxie, senior
DEF BACK – Sam Kleidosty, Tonganoxie, junior; Zach Knowlton, Spring Hill, junior; Garrett Williams, Paola, senior
MULTIPURPOSE – Mitch Geiger, Tonganoxie, senior
PUNTER – Garrett Williams, Paola, senior
Second Team
LINE – Demarius Bassett, Paola, senior; Lance Bassett, Piper, sophomore; Nate Criqui, Eudora, senior; Tucker Isaacs, Tonganoxie, senior
LINEBACKER – Isaac Brackner, Paola, senior; Jake Hooker, Spring Hill, senior; Darius McNeal, Piper, senior; Chase Wilm, Spring Hill, senior
DEF BACK – Kale Hammerschmidt, Eudora, sophomore; Malakhi Kennon, Piper, senior; Heston Robbins, Tonganoxie, senior
MULTIPURPOSE – Will Schreiner, Eudora, senior
PUNTER – Reese Fogle, Ottawa, junior
Honorable Mention
LINE – Camden Beebe, Piper, sophomore; Conner Bruch, Tonganoxie, junior; Tony Cobbs, Piper, senior; Sam Darnell, Baldwin, sophomore; Jayden Flores, Bonner Springs, sophomore; Denver Gardner, Spring Hill, senior; Jerrod Lowe, Tonganoxie, senior; Cory Macon, Piper, senior; Daquon Rogers, Paola, senior; Toby Thomas, Baldwin, senior; Alec Younggren, Louisburg, senior
LINEBACKER – Jack Earlywine, Paola, senior; Amarian Graves, Bonner Springs, sophomore; Jaden Hamm, Eudora, sophomore; Gavin Lang, Baldwin, senior; Jerimiah Ledbetter, Bonner Springs, junior
DEF BACK – Weston Guetterman, Louisburg, senior; Divante Herrig-Brittian, Piper, junior; Dominque Herrig-Brittian, Piper, junior; Isaac Meyers, Paola, senior; Brock Pitzer, Paola, senior; Cody Powell, Spring Hill, senior; Tiernan Reed-Cox, Ottawa, junior; Konnor Vohs, Louisburg, senior; Carter Wylie, Bonner Springs
MULTIPURPOSE – Shane Doty, Baldwin, senior; Brandon Sander, Bonner Springs, senior; Brandon Snell, Piper, senior
