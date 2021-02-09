FORT SCOTT — The Paola Panther wrestling team placed third in the Class 4A district tournament at Fort Scott High School.
Paola posted 149.5 points for third place in the district tournament Saturday, Feb. 6.
Fort Scott won the tournament in its home gymnasium, scoring 172 points. Burlington was runner-up with 152 points. Prairie View had 140 points for fourth place in the team standings.
Macoy Johnson of Paola scored a 7-2 decision against AJ Schaffer of Anderson County in the first-place match at 113 pounds. Johnson, 5-0, was 2-0 in the tournament with two decisions.
Paola Panther Clayton Younger pinned Shawn Barrager of Fort Scott in the 120-pound title match. Younger got the pin in the third round. Younger, 18-3, was 3-0 in the tournament with three pins.
Chance Mitzner of Osawatomie had quite the showdown in his quest for the district title at 132 pounds. Mitzner, ranked No. 3 in the state, faced Cody Burchett of Fort Scott, 29-0, the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the state.
Mitzner won the match by a 10-5 decision. Mitzner, 14-0, was 2-0 with a 15-5 major decision.
Bodi Isenhower of Prairie View scored a 6-1 decision against Jet Holder of Fort Scott in the 138-pound title match. Isenhower, 15-0, was 2-0 in the tournament with two pins.
Hunter Dunn of Prairie View, 14-5, placed first at 195 pounds. Dunn was 2-0 in the tournament with two pins.
Gavin Brewer, 5-2, of Osawatomie pinned Sylvin Roark of Fort Scott in the title match at 285 pounds. Brewer was 2-0 in the tournament with two pins.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the regional tournament in Burlington on Friday, Feb. 12. The top four wrestlers there advance to substate with the top four moving on to state.
Runner-Up
Ryan Pankov of Paola, 11-4, placed second at 126 pounds. He was 1-1 with a pin.
Carson Gleghorn of Paola was runner-up at 160 pounds. Gleghorn, 16-4, lost a hard-fought 9-3 decision against Damon Hoback of Burlington.
Damien Kline of Prairie View, 9-5, placed second at 170 pounds. Kline was 2-1 with a decision and a pin.
Seth Carrow of Osawatomie, 12-3, placed second at 182 pounds. He was 2-1 with two pins.
Noah Nordgren of Prairie View, 9-8, placed second at 220 pounds. He was 1-1 with a pin.
District Placers
Charlie Zeller of Paola, 15-6, was third at 132 pounds.
Sheldon Martin of Paola, 10-6, placed third at 138 pounds.
Cutter Meade of Paola, 10-6, was third at 145 pounds.
Garret Cullor of Prairie View, 12-10, was third at 152 pounds.
Cale Fleming of Paola placed third at 195 pounds.
John Klingele of Paola was third at 220 pounds.
Wayde Cox-Halliburton of Prairie View was third at 285 pounds.
Trenton Smith of Osawatomie placed fourth at 113 pounds.
Zack Nordgren of Prairie View was fourth at 145 pounds.
Jason Teeple of Prairie View placed fourth at 160 pounds.
Ben Timpe of Paola, 12-10, was fourth at 170 pounds.
Andrew Reynolds of Prairie View placed fourth at 182 pounds.
Other results
Skilor Gray of Osawatomie, 9-6, placed fifth at 120 pounds.
Drake Faunce of Paola placed fifth at 152 pounds.
Sam Shore of Paola was fifth at 182 pounds.
Louisburg Wildcats
Ryan Owens, Cade Holtzen, Aiden Barker and Alec Younggren won district titles for the Louisburg Wildcats at Santa Fe Trial on Saturday, Feb. 6.
The Wildcats qualified seven wrestlers for regionals.
Owens, 22-4, was 3-0 in the district tournament with two technical falls for first place at 120 pounds.
Holtzen, 30-1, was 2-0 with two pins to win the 132-pound weight class.
Barker, 22-8, was 2-0 with a pin for first place at 182 pounds.
Younggren, 29-0, was 2-0 with a two pins for first place at 220 pounds.
Kaven Bartlett, 18-2, was runner-up at 126 pounds. He was 2-1 with a pin.
Elija Eslinger was 1-1 with a pin for second place at 285 pounds.
Trace Eslinger was 1-2 with a pin, placing fourth at 195 pounds.
Traden Noll, 9-15, placed fifth at 138 pounds.
Jarrett Hoyle, 11-20, was fifth at 145 pounds.
Jesse Murphy placed fifth at 152 pounds.
Jacob Briley was fifth at 170 pounds.
Noah Cotter, 12-18, placed sixth at 106 pounds.
