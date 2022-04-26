OSAWATOMIE — Seth Aistrup and Aaron Koechner placed in the top 15 at the Osawatomie Invitational, leading the Paola Panther golf team to third place.
Aistrup carded an 83 for Paola, placing seventh on Tuesday, April 19. Koechner finished with an 85 for 12th place.
Paola had a team score of 348 for third place in the 14-team field. Piper won the title by one stroke over Lansing, 340 to 341.
AJ Arriola shot an 81 for the Louisburg Wildcats, placing third on the leaderboard.
Arriola shot par or better on five of the holes on the front nine, opening with a 40. He finished with a 41 on the back nine.
Aistrup opened with a 42 and finished with a 41 to card his 83 for Paola.
Koechner had a 41 on the front nine. He carded a 44 on the back nine for the 85.
Alec Verbraken, Spring Hill, shot an 87 for 17th place. Stratton Draper, Paola, carded an 87 for 19th place. Jackson Olson, Louisburg, finished in 20th with an 87.
Andrew Thomsen, Spring Hill, was 21st with an 88. Jacob Andrew, Spring Hill, carded an 88 for 22nd place. Ian Kirkpatrick, Louisburg, shot a 90 for 26th place. Zach Donahue, Paola, placed 32nd with a 93. Bodie Lancaster, Louisburg, placed 38th with a 95.
Drake Abell, Spring Hill, shot a 99 for 44th place. Logan Sobek, Paola, had a 99 for 46th place. Sam Wheeler, Louisburg, carded a 100 for 47th place. Nick Lancaster, Louisburg, shot a 101 for 49th place. Kevin Sanford, Spring Hill, placed 50th with a 101.
Other scores were:
Jonas Sanders, Paola, 103; Wade Smith, Osawatomie, 104; Kameron Crochett, Spring Hill, 109.
