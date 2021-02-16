BURLINGTON — Four of the Paola Panther wrestlers are moving on to substate, one step away from the state tournament.
Macoy Johnson of Paola placed second at 113 pounds in the Class 4A regional at Burlington High School on Friday, Feb. 12. Johnson, 7-1, was 3-0 with a pin, a sudden victory and a pin.
Ryan Pankov, 14-5, was third at 126 pounds. Pankov was 2-2 with a decision and a pin.
Colton Gleghorn, 19-5, placed third at 160 pounds. He was 3-1 with two pins and an 11-2 major decision.
Clayton Younger, 20-5, placed fourth at 120 pounds. Younger was 2-2 with two pins.
The Paola Panthers scored 76 points for eighth place in the regional. Chanute won the team title. Fort Scott was runner-up. Prairie View tied for sixth place with 80 points. Osawatomie was 10th with 53 points.
Trojans
Chance Mitzner, 16-1, placed second at 132 pounds. He was 2-1 with a pin and a decision. He lost to Coby Burchtt of Fort Scott, 33-1. Mitzner defeated Butchett in the district title match. The two could meet again in the substate tournament at Chanute.
Gavin Brewer, 7-3, was second at 285 pounds. He was 2-1 with two pins.
Seth Carrow, 14-5, placed fourth at 182 pounds. Carrow was 2-2 with a pin and a decision.
Buffalos
Bodi Isenhower, 18-0, placed first at 138 pounds. He was 3-0 with an injury default, a major decision and a decision.
Damien Kline, 12-6, was third at 170 pounds.
Noah Nordgren, 11-10, placed fourth at 220 pounds.
Wildcats
The Louisburg Wildcats qualified six wrestlers for substate during the regional at Jeff West High School on Friday, Feb. 12.
Louisburg had three individual champions. The Wildcats placed fourth in the team standings.
Cade Holtzen was 2-0 for first place at 132 pounds. He had one pin.
Aiden Barker won the 182-pound title. He was 3-0 with two pins.
Alec Younggren was 3-0 with three pins for first place at 220 pounds.
Ryan Owens placed second at 120 pounds.
Kaven Bartlett was third at 126 pounds.
Elijah Eslinger placed fourth at 285 pounds.
The Class 4A substate tournament is Saturday, Feb. 20, at Chanute High School.
Spring Hill
The Broncos competed at the Class 5A regional at Spring Hill on Friday, Feb. 12.
Miles Bell, 10-8, was runner-up at 132 pounds. Kelson McAllister, 12-3, placed second a t 138 pounds. Fletcher Pankey, 8-8, was second at 170 pounds.
Ryan Pahl placed fourth at 120 pounds. Draven Pipkin, 17-4, placed fourth at 195 pounds. Denver Gardner, 15-4, was fourth at 285 pounds.
The Spring Hill Broncos scored 124 points for fifth place in the regional.
