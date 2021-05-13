LOUISBURG – Four was the lucky number for Panther Dalton Picek as Paola swept Louisburg to claim the Frontier League baseball title.
Picek had four hits in four at bats, drove home four runs, scored four runs and pitched four innings in relief in a 15-9 comeback victory against Louisburg on Tuesday, May 11, securing the league crown.
Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Paola Panthers and Ottawa Cyclones were battling for the league title.
Paola took the first game, which counts toward the league standings, improving to 7-1 in league play. Ottawa ended the season in second place at 6-2. Piper, Tonganoxie and Spring Hill tied for third place with records of 5-3.
The Paola Panthers, 2021 Frontier League champions, improved to 18-2 overall.
Paola won the second game 13-9 to complete the sweep.
The Louisburg Wildcats celebrated senior night between games, honoring Aiden Drew, Trevin Lohse and Matthew Madison.
Picek hit two home runs in the first game. He added a single and a double.
Paola was trailing 8-4 as the game headed to the fourth inning. The Panthers scored four runs in the top of the fourth to tie the score. Paola put seven runs across in the top of the seventh to win it 15-9.
Garrett Williams started the game and pitched three innings, striking out three.
Picek asked for the ball as Paola put up four runs to tie the game in the fourth inning. He shut the door on Louisburg, holding the Wildcats to one run on three hits over four innings. Picek fanned three.
Ryan Sloan had four hits, including two doubles. He drove in four runs and scored.
Caden Marcum doubled, drove in two runs and scored. Dillon Ohlmeier singled, doubled and scored.
Williams singled, drove in three runs and scored. Carson Boehm singled, drove in two runs and scored. Aidan Hartig had two base hits and scored two runs.
Trevin Lohse had three hits for the Louisburg Wildcats, including a double. He drove home three runs and scored.
Brandon Doles had three hits, drove in one run and scored. Maverick Rockers had three hits and scored two runs. Matt Madison singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored twice.
Lohse started the game and worked into the fourth inning. Kolby Kattau pitched three innings in relief.
Paola had a four-run fourth inning and a five-run fifth inning in a 13-9 victory in the second game.
Fletcher Aude doubled, drove in three runs and scored three runs. Williams singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored twice.
Ohlmeier had three hits, drove in two runs and scored. Boehm was 3-for-4, scoring three runs. Marcum walked twice, singled, stole two bases, drove home one run and scored.
Gus Wright singled, drove in one run and scored. Kody Hendrickson had a base hit. Noah Gerken scored.
Jon Earlywine started the game, allowing three runs on five hits in four innings for the win. Sloan pitched three innings in relief for the save.
Aiden Drew doubled and drove home one run for Louisburg. He scored twice.
Cade Driskell, George Reichart, Kattau, Rockers and Doles each had two base hits. Driskell and Reichart stole three bases each.
Doles started the game. Mack Newell pitched in relief.
