OTTAWA — The Paola Panthers were runner-up in the Frontier League wrestling tournament.
Paola scored 180.5 points at the two-day tournament at Ottawa that concluded on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Spring Hill was eighth with 125 points. Louisburg placed ninth with 107 points.
Charlie Zeller of Paola, 22-10, scored a 10-5 decision against Liam Sutton of Ottawa for first place at 113 pounds. Zeller was 3-0 with a pin and a technical fall.
Preston Martin of Paola ran his record to 41-4, pinning Collin Creach of Ottawa for first place at 132 pounds. Martin was 3-0 with three pins.
Wyatt Dickie of Spring Hill, 27-7, scored a 17-13 major decision against Shane Daniels of Bonner Springs for first place at 152 pounds. Dickie was 3-0 with a pin and a major decision.
Runner-Up
Ryan Pankov of Paola, 27-13, placed second at 106 pounds. Pankov was 1-1 with a major decision.
Cade Holtzen of Louisburg, 29-3, was second at 126 pounds. Holtzen was 2-1 with two pins.
Jakob Stovall of Spring Hill, 29-7, placed second at 160 pounds. Stovall was 2-1 with two pins.
Placers
Ryan Owens of Louisburg, 30-5, placed third at 120 pounds.
Noah Bowden of Paola was third at 145 pounds.
Brandon Doles of Louisburg, 26-8, placed third at 160 pounds.
Ben Timpe of Paola, 20-16, was third place at 170 pounds.
Draven Pipkin of Spring Hill, 20-15, was third place at 182 pounds.
Steven Yeager of Paola, 15-18, placed fourth at 120 pounds.
Colton Gleghorn of Paola, 16-19, placed fourth at 152 pounds.
Jonathan Keegan-Childs of Louisburg was fourth at 195 pounds.
Logan Greenhalgh of Spring Hill, 18-14, placed fourth at 220 pounds.
Jason Newton of Paola, 12-23, placed fourth at 285 pounds. He was 3-2 with three pins.Other results were:
113 pounds — Kevin Barlett of Louisburg, 26-8, was 2-2 with two pins.
120 pounds — Miles Bell of Spring Hill, 13-19, was 2-2 with two pins.
126 pounds — Sheldon Martin of Paola, 14-19, was 2-3.
126 pounds — Carter Seaton of Spring Hill, was 0-2.
132 pounds — Luke Kelly of Louisburg was 0-3.
132 pounds — Kelson McAllister of Spring Hill was 1-3.
138 pounds — Zach Knowlton of Spring Hill, 14-15, was 2-2 with a pin.
138 pounds — Cutter Meade of Paola, 7-23, was 1-2.
138 pounds — Jarrett Hoyle of Louisburg, 3-6, was 0-3.
145 pounds — Brett Rangel of Louisburg was 0-3.
160 pounds — Corey Holub of Paola, 10-13, was 1-2.
170 pounds — Aiden Barker of Louisburg, 17-11, was 2-2 with two pins.
170 pounds — Blake Davison of Spring Hill was 0-2.
182 pounds — AJ Reed of Louisburg, 8-20, was 1-2 with a pin.
182 pounds — Trysten Williamson of Paola, 4-8, was 0-2.
195 pounds — Drake Vega of Spring Hill was 1-2 with a pin.
220 pounds — Christian Dunmeyer of Paola, 18-18, was 2-2 with two pins.
220 pounds — Sam Kratochvil of Louisburg, 8-26, was 0-3.
285 pounds — Elijah Elsinger of Louisburg, was 0-2.
