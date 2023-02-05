PAOLA – Forget the record. Paola is serving notice, especially to its rivals, that there is a new breed of Panthers in town.
The Paola Panthers came back from a 36-31 deficit against the rival Louisburg Wildcats in a thrilling 43-41 victory at home Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a game that featured 15 lead changes and four ties.
It was Paola’s second victory of the season, improving to 2-11.
Three nights later, celebrating homecoming against the rival Spring Hill Broncos, the Paola Panthers were ready for another Frontier League challenge Friday, Feb. 3.
Paola trailed Spring Hill by 11 points, 23-12, with 6:48 left in the second quarter. The Panthers ended the frame on a 10-1 run to pull within one-point, 24-22, at the intermission.
The Panthers scored the first four points of the third quarter, taking their first lead of the game, 26-24. The lead changed hands six times and there were two ties in the final 16 minutes. Paola came up short in another thriller, 54-50.
Sheldon Martin and Ella Foster were crowned the Paola High School winter homecoming king and queen during ceremonies held at halftime.
Facing off against two tough league rivals in four days, the Paola Panther boys more than held their own with both games decided by a total of seven points.
Paola won an epic game to start the turnaround at home against Louisburg.
Paola senior Landon Taylor got a lob on an inbounds pass from Kale Murdock with 3.1 seconds left in regulation, caught the ball in the air and put up a shot that went off the iron and glass and through the net, giving the Paola Panthers a 43-41 lead against the rival Louisburg Wildcats.
The buzzer sounded, following the 15th lead change, but the game was not over.
The Paola Rat Pack student section was kept in the stands.
After an official review, the crew determined that Louisburg coach Ty Pfannenstiel called a timeout with 0.8 seconds.
The Wildcats 6-7 forward Mason Dobbins, guarded on the inbounds by Murdock, launched the ball the length of the court where it was caught by Panther post player Eli Richmond to seal the victory.
This time there was no turning back the clock - the party was on.
The game featured 15 lead changes and four ties in 24 minutes of basketball. The biggest lead for either side was five points. Paola held an 11-6 advantage with 1:47 left in the first quarter. Louisburg took a 36-31 lead with 6:55 left in regulation.
Taylor, who finished with a team-high 16 points, scored the game-winning basket in the final second of another epic chapter of the Rivalry on K-68.
As soon as Richmond grabbed the long pass by Louisburg, the buzzer sounded, and the Paola Rat Pack rushed onto the court to greet the Panthers.
Student Hoyt Hoffine found Taylor and put a cardboard crown on his head. It was a jovial moment for the team and the spirit section. It was not the first time Taylor wore a crown this school year. Taylor, who played running back and defensive back for the Panther football team, was the fall homecoming king.
Cade Gassman opened the game with a 3-pointer for the Louisburg Wildcats. Paola guard Patrick Reeder sank a baseline jump shot.
Murdock blocked a shot, and Taylor came up with the ball, passing it ahead to Reeder for the layup, giving Paola a 4-3 lead on the first of 15 lead changes in the contest with 5:15 left in the first quarter.
Dobbins made it a one-point game, 7-6, with an inside basket at the 2:20 mark.
Jett Osbern answered with a jump shot to push the lead to three points, 9-6. JD Troutman put an inside shot in off the glass, giving Paola its biggest lead of the night, 11-6 with 1:47 to go in the opening frame.
Louisburg post player Colyer Wingfield made an inside basket and a jump shot on back-to-back possessions to put the Wildcats back on top, 15-14, less than three minutes into the second quarter.
Paola took a 16-15 lead, and Louisburg sank one free throw to even the score.
Taylor grabbed an offensive rebound and got the put-back basket to make it 18-16 with 2:15 on the clock.
Wingfield made a basket with 24 seconds left in the half as the Wildcats took a 21-20 lead.
Taylor answered with a layup in the final seconds to put Paola back on top at the intermission, 22-21.
It was back and forth the rest of the way as well.
Wingfield drove for a layup, putting the Wildcats on top 23-22. Taylor grabbed an offensive rebound and made the basket to give the Panthers a one-point edge, 24-23, with 6:23 left in the third quarter.
Isaiah Whitley hit a 3-pointer as the Wildcats took a two-point lead, 26-24. Reeder made an inside shot midway through the quarter to knot things back up at 26-26.
Wingfield broke the tie with a free throw. Troutman answered with a 3-pointer to put Paola on top 29-27.
Murdock had a steal and then took a charge on back-to-back defensive stands for the Panthers.
Micah Sanders had an offensive rebound and put in a basket to make it a four-point game, 31-27, with 1:47 left in the quarter.
Louisburg closed to one point, 31-30, on a steal and layup by Nathan Parker to end the third quarter.
Wingfield tied the game with a free throw in the fourth quarter. Conlee Hovey made a pair of free throws to give Louisburg a 33-31 lead. Myles Vohs had a steal, and Gassman sank a 3-pointer at the other end of the court to push the advantage to 36-31, the Wildcats' biggest lead of the night, with less than seven minutes to play.
Murdock sank two free throws at the 6:27 mark. Troutman added another pair from the charity stripe with 3:29 on the clock to make it 36-35.
Murdock sank a 3-pointer to put Paola back on top, 38-36, with 2:02 remaining. Taylor had an offensive rebound and basket for a score of 40-36.
Winfield made it a one-possession game with a pair of free throws with 49.1 seconds left.
Taylor made the front end of the bonus for a three-point lead, 41-38.
Parker sank a clutch 3-pointer for the Wildcats to tie the game at 41-41 with 19 seconds on the clock.
Taylor had a shot blocked by Dobbins with 3.1 seconds left on the clock.
Paola drew up an inbounds play with a lob pass from Murdock to Taylor, who cut into the lane, caught the ball in the air and put it in off the rim and glass before it fell through the net.
Taylor led the way for Paola with his 16 points. Troutman hit double figures with 10 points.
Reeder has six points. Murdock added five points. Sanders and Richmond also scored.
Wingfield led all scorers with 17 points for Louisburg. Gassman scored six points. Hovey had five points.
Gavin Lohse, Myles Vohs, Brock Vohs, Parker, Whitley and Dobbins also scored.
Paola was outscored 23-9 in the first quarter against Spring Hill and fought the rest of the way to make it a game Friday, Feb. 3.
The Panthers answered with a 13-1 run in the second quarter, making it a two-point game, 24-22, at the intermission.
Paola held an 11-10 edge in the third quarter. Spring Hill outscored Paola 20-17 in the fourth quarter to win it by four points, 54-50.
Taylor led all scorers with 23 points for Paola. Caden Cohee, Reeder and Murdock each had six points. Troutman, Sanders and Richmond also scored.
Chase Bond scored 16 points to lead the Spring Hill Broncos. Luke Metcalf hit double figures with 12 points.
Cooper D’Albini had eight points. Bryce Kirchner and Evan Brown each added six points. Keaton Neal, James Allen and Ryan Jackson also scored.
