PAOLA – Forget the record. Paola is serving notice, especially to its rivals, that there is a new breed of Panthers in town.

The Paola Panthers came back from a 36-31 deficit against the rival Louisburg Wildcats in a thrilling 43-41 victory at home Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a game that featured 15 lead changes and four ties.

