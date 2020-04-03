PAOLA – The Paola Panthers, Louisburg Wildcats and Spring Hill Broncos were recognized on the All-Frontier League Boys Basketball Team.
Paola post player Trey Moala, Louisburg center Julain Margrave and Spring Hill forward Alex Johnson were all unanimous first-team selections.
The Frontier League team is voted on by league coaches. The coaches cannot vote for players on their own team.
Moala averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game for the Panthers.
Margrave posted 16.3 points and seven rebounds per game for the Wildcats.
Johnson averaged 13.3 points and 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one block per game for the Broncos.
Cooper Jones was a second-team all-league selection for the Spring Hill Broncos. Jones averaged 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Weston Guetterman and Ben Guetterman were honorable mention selections for the Louisburg Wildcats.
Weston Guetterman averaged 11.2 points, four assists and four rebounds per game.
Ben Guetterman posted 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Ryan Weber was an honorable mention selection for the Spring Hill Broncos. Weber averaged nine points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Ryan Wokutch was an honorable mention selection for the Paola Panthers. Wokutch posted eight points and two steals per game.
The Paola Panthers, 8-13, were one basket from moving to the substate finals, falling to Tonganoxie by a final of 55-53 in the opening round of the Class 4A substate tournament.
The Louisburg Wildcats were 8-13 on the season. Louisburg fell to Iola in overtime, 77-68, in the opening round of substate.
The Spring Hill Broncos were 10-11, falling to Shawnee Heights in the opening round of the Class 5A substate.
All-Frontier League Boys Basketball Team
First Team
Tamar Bates, Piper, junior; Christian Arndt, Piper, senior; Julian Margrave, Louisburg, sophomore; Trey Moala, Paola, sophomore; Kobe Johnson, Ottawa, senior; Alex Johnson, Spring Hill, senior
Second Team
Ty Shelly, Piper, senior; Rishaud Dockery, Bonner Springs, senior; Cade Gollier, Ottawa, senior; Cooper Jones, Spring Hill, junior; Dallas Bond Jr., junior
Honorable Mention
Dilyn Taylor Cantu, Piper, junior; Jaron Briggs, Piper, sophomore; Noah McCullough, Ottawa, sophomore; Heston Robbins, Tonganoxie, junior; Weston Guetterman, Louisburg, junior; Ryan Weber, Spring Hill, junior; Gabe Eskina, Piper, senior; Ethan Byers, Bonner Springs, senior; Trent Stimac, Bonner Springs, sophomore; Ben Guetterman, Louisburg, junior; Ryan Wokutch, Paola, senior; Jordan Barth, Baldwin, senior; Matthew Garber, Baldwin, senior; Ty Abts, Eudora, junior; Justin Fawcett, Eudora, junior; Noah Watkins, Eudora, senior; Tucker Shackelford, Eudora, senior; Rylee Beach, Tonganoxie, junior
