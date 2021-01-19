LOUISBURG — The Panther wrestling team defeated the Wildcats in a Frontier League showdown in Louisburg.
Paola won the dual 45-29 in a triangular Thursday, Jan. 14. Paola and Louisburg also faced Ottawa.
The Paola Panthers fell to Ottawa by a score of 49-29. The Louisburg Wildcats opened the triangular with a loss to Ottawa by a final of 52-22.
Carson Gleghorn was 2-0 on the night for the Paola Panthers with two pins, coming at 160 and 170 pounds. He was dominant in both matches with several strong throws to set up his pin combinations.
Aiden Barker was 2-0 for the Louisburg Wildcats with two pins at 182 pounds. Alec Younggren remained undefeated at 220 pounds with two pins. Cade Holtzen was 2-0 with a 16-0 technical fall and a 9-1 decision at 132 pounds.
Luke Faunce opened the Paola dual against Louisburg with a pin against Traden Noll at 138 pounds. Cutter Meade of Paola pinned Jarrett Hoyle in a 145-pound match.
Logan Latto of Paola pinned Brett Rangel at 152 pounds as the Panthers took an early 18-0 lead in the dual. Gleghorn pinned Jacob Briley in a 170-pound match.
Barker gave Louisburg a spark at 182 pounds, pinning Sam Shore of Paola. It was the first of three straight pins for the Wildcats. Johnathan Keegan-Childs of Louisburg pinned Cale Fleming in a 195-pound match. Younggren pinned John Klingele of Paola at 220 pounds.
Jason Newton swung the momentum back to the Paola Panthers with a hard-fought 3-2 decision against Elijah Eslinger of Louisburg at 285 pounds. Clayton Younger of Paola won a 7-0 decision against Louisburg’s Ryan Owens at 120 pounds. Ryan Pankov of Paola scored a 3-2 decision against Kaven Bartlett of Louisburg at 126 pounds.
Holtzen ended the dual with a win for the Wildcats, scoring a 9-1 decision against Charlie Zeller of Paola in a 132-pound match.
The Louisburg Wildcats lost a dual against Ottawa by a score of 52-22.
Bartlett lost an 11-1 major decision at 126 pounds to open the dual.
Holtzen scored a 16-0 technical fall at 132 pounds to put the Wildcats on the scoreboard.
Noll was pinned in a 138-pound match. Hoyle was pinned at 145 pounds. Rangel was pinned at 152 pounds. Briley lost his 170-pound match by pin.
Barker won his 182-pound match with a pin. Keegan-Childs was pinned at 195 pounds. Younggren won with a pin at 220 pounds. Eslinger was pinned in a 285-pound match. Cotter was pinned at 106 pounds.
Owens pinned his opponent in a 120-pound match, ending the dual with a victory for the Wildcats.
The Paola Panthers fell to the Ottawa Cyclones by a score of 49-29.
Zeller started the dual for Paola with a pin at 132 pounds. Faunce was pinned at 138-pound match. Meade was pinned at 145 pounds. Latto was pinned at 152 pounds.
Gleghorn had several dominant throws in his 160-pound match and won it with a pin. Ben Timpe was pinned at 170 pounds. Shore lost a decision at 182 pounds. Fleming was pinned in his 195-pound match.
Klingele won his 220-pound match with a pin. Newton lost a battle at 285 pounds in overtime, 6-4.
Macoy Johnson had a pin at 113-pounds. Pankov was pinned at 126 pounds.
