PAOLA — Caden Marcum threw a one-hitter, striking out 14, in a 10-0 shutout victory for Paola against rival Louisburg on senior night.
Marcum also singled and tripled, driving in one run to aid his own cause Tuesday, May 14.
Dalton Picek hit a three-run homer as Paola came back from a 5-3 deficit to win the second game 12-6.
Between games the Paola Panthers recognized seniors Dillon Ohlmeier, Noah Gerken, Kody Hendrickson, Jonathan Earlywine, Carson Boehm, Gus Wright, Caden Marcum, Logan Newkirk and Dalton Picek.
Earlywine hit a two-run double in the first inning at Ottawa on Thursday, May 12, as Paola concluded the regular season with a 14-4 victory.
Paola, 12-7, has won four consecutive games.
Picek had an RBI single in the first inning of the opener against Louisburg. Ohlmeier singled in a four-run third inning.
Jackson Howard doubled in the second inning for the Louisburg Wildcats’ only hit of the game.
Marcum notched the win for the Paola Panthers. Marcum struck out 24 batters in his last 11 innings of work, giving up no runs on two base hits.
JD Troutman singled, doubled, walked twice and scored three runs. Picek singled, hit a sacrifice fly and drove in two runs.
Ohlmeier singled, drove in two runs and scored. Earlywine singled and drove home two runs. Boehm singled and drove in one run.
Blake Ramsey and Troutman each stole two bases. Picek and Ohlmeier stole bases.
Mack Newell started the game and took the loss for the Louisburg Wildcats. Sam Hastings pitched in relief.
Picek took Paola into the sixth inning in the second game. He notched the win, moving to 4-1 on the season.
Keaton Matlick took over in the sixth and pitched the seventh, shutting the door on Louisburg with five strikeouts.
Matlick also made an incredible play at first base, digging out a throw in the dirt as Paola completed a 4-6-3 double play. Second baseman Dillon Ohlmeier fielded a hard hit ground ball, tossed it to shortstop JD Troutman who stepped on the bag and threw the ball to Matlick at first.
Picek led Paola with the three-run homer.
Troutman singled twice, drove in three runs and scored. Gerken tripled, drove home two runs and scored twice. Earlywine, Matlick and Wright singled.
Newell singled and homered for the Wildcats. He drove in one run and scored.
Maverick Rockers singled twice, doubled and scored. Declan Battle singled and drove in two runs. Howard doubled, drove in one run and scored. Corbin Hamman singled, drove home one run and scored.
Hamman started the game, pitching into the sixth inning. Brandon Doles pitched in relief.
Kolby Wheeler, Picek and Earlywine doubled to lead Paola past Ottawa, 14-4, on Thursday, May 12.
Earlywine started the game. He allowed two hits on two runs, striking out six.
Matlick pitched in relief. He gave up two runs on one hit, fanning three.
Earlywine had two base hits, drove in four runs and scored. Picek had two hits and scored three runs. Wheeler had two hits and drove home one run.
Ohlmeier hit two singles, walked, drove in one run and scored three runs. Marcum singled, walked twice and scored three runs. Troutman singled and drove in two runs. Hendrickson singled and drove in one run.
