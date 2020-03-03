PAOLA — Even though the Paola boys trailed at the intermission, the Panthers would not allow their final game at home to end in a loss against the rival Louisburg Wildcats.
The Panthers had their best night of the season at the free-throw line, sinking 20 of 23 attempts in a 64-52 victory Friday, Feb. 28. Ryan Wokutch was a perfect 9-for-9 at the line.
Paola put on a dunk show with some incredible displays of athleticism by Trey Moala and Bo Robison.
Guards Evan Phillips and Grant Penn hit some big 3-pointers when Paola needed them.
After trailing 29-24 at the half, the Panthers went on a 15-6 run in the third quarter. Paola closed out the victory with a 25-17 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Prior to the game, the Paola Panthers recognized seniors Grant Penn, Evan Phillips, Austin Weaver and Ryan Wokutch.
Paola trailed 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Wokutch made a layup, drew the foul and hit the free throw for an old fashioned 3-point play.
Julian Margrave answered with a 3-pointer for the Wildcats, pushing the lead to seven with a score of 22-15.
Louisburg led 29-22 in the final seconds. Robison sank a basket at the buzzer to make it a four-point game at the break.
Penn sank two 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Robison gave Paola a two-point lead, 34-32, on a slam dunk with 3:27 left in the third quarter.
Phillips made the first two baskets of the fourth quarter, draining a pair of 3-pointers to make it an eight-point game at 49-41.
Paola would not trail the rest of the way.
Wokutch led the way with 17 points. Moala posted 14 points. Robison finished with 12 points. Penn had 10 points.
Fletcher Aude, Caden Marcum, Phillips and Weaver also scored.
Ben Guetterman had a game-high 20 points for Louisburg. Margrave posted 13 points.
Weston Guetterman, Garrett Rolofson, Michael Waldron and Charlie Peters also scored.
