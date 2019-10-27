LOUISBURG — Typical for the “Rivalry on K-68” the records did not mean much when Paola rode into Louisburg for a Frontier League contest at Wildcat Stadium.
Paola (7-0) was the favorite on paper against Louisburg (5-2), but someone forgot to let the Wildcats know that Friday, Oct. 25.
The 2019 version of the rivalry turned out to be a defensive battle as Paola left Louisburg with a 16-8 victory.
The Paola Panthers scored on their opening drive for the eighth straight game and built a 13-0 lead at the half.
Louisburg slowed Paola down in the second half. Following a Panther field goal, the Wildcats made it a one possession game with a touchdown drive and the two-point conversion for a score of 16-8.
The Panther defense got a stop late in the fourth quarter and ran out the clock.
The Paola Panthers (8-0) are the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A state football playoff East bracket. Paola will play the no. 15 seed Ottawa Cyclones (1-7) at home Friday, Nov. 1.
The Louisburg Wildcats (5-3) are the No. 6 seed in the East and will play the No. 11 seed Atchison Redmen (3-5) at home.
The Tonganoxie Chieftains (8-0) got the No. 1 seed in the East over the Paola Panthers due to the point-differential. Tonganoxie and Paola were separated by one point.
Louisburg quarterback Madden Rutherford ran for a first down to move the chains on the Wildcats opening drive. After an incompletion on third down, the Wildcats were forced to punt.
Paola took over at its own 34-yard line. The Panthers marched the ball 66 yards for the first strike of the game.
Panther running back Connor Hasz opened the drive with a 35-yard run, taking the ball to the Wildcat 31-yard line.
Hasz capped drive with a 21-yard touchdown run with 6:31 left in the first quarter. Kyle Wokutch kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
On third down and long, Rutherford ran 14 yards to give the Wildcats a first down. The drive stalled and Louisburg punted the football, pinning Paola at its own 10-yard line.
Louisburg defensive back Brandon Doles had a big tackle to stop Paola on third down. The Panthers were forced to punt.
Paola lineman Clayton Essex sacked Rutherford for a 16-yard loss to put the Wildcats in a hole and force a punt.
Panther quarterback Garrett Williams completed a pass to Evan Phillips for a first down. Williams capped the second quarter drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Hasz.
Doles blocked the extra-point attempt for the Louisburg Wildcats.
The Paola defense held Louisburg and forced another punt.
Louisburg defensive back Weston Guetterman intercepted a Paola pass to end the first half.
The Panthers received the ball to open the third quarter, and had a promising drive going but back-to-back holding calls derailed the march.
Louisburg had a fumble and defensive lineman Javier Castillo recovered the ball for Paola, giving the Panthers a first down at the Wildcat 33-yard line.
Paola was not able to capitalize on the field position.
Louisburg was facing fourth down and went for a fake punt, but the pass play was broken up by Paola to take over on downs in Wildcat territory.
The Louisburg defense came up with some big stops to force Paola to settle for a 25-yard field goal by Wokutch, making it 16-0 with 9:04 left in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats got on the scoreboard in the final frame on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Rutherford to Guetterman. Charles Koontz ran for the two-point conversion, making it a one-possession game with a score of 16-8 with 4:02 left in regulation.
Hasz ran the ball 19 times for 167 yards and a touchdown for the Paola Panthers. He caught one pass for a 24-yard touchdown.
Williams completed three of seven passes for 58 yards and a touchdown He ran the ball 17 times for 21 yards.
Evan Peuser and Phillips each had one reception.
Essex led the Panther defense with 12 tackles. He had two tackles for a loss of yards.
Williams made seven tackles. Karr and Peuser each had five tackles. Jackson Earlywine made four tackles. Phillips had three tackles.
Rutherford completed 11 of 23 passes for the Louisburg Wildcats for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Wiedenmann ran the ball nine times for 53 yards. He had five receptions for 33 yards.
Guetterman caught six passes for 40 yards and one touchdown.
Justin Collins led the Wildcat defense with nine tackles. Koontz made eight tackles. Andrew Hupp and Doles each had seven tackles.
Michael Waldron had six tackles. Brayden White had four tackles. Garrett Harding made three tackles.
