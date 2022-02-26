PAOLA – Eight was enough for the Paola Panthers to defend their home court on senior night.
Eight players scored to lead Paola to an 11-point, 54-43, victory against rival Louisburg on Tuesday, Feb. 22. All eight were seniors.
Prior to the game the Paola Panthers recognized Carson Boehm, Joel Feldman, Caden Marcum, Trey Moala, Ayden Morris, Logan Newkirk, Dalton Picek, Caden Rhamy and Jonas Sanders.
Boehm was at the game, but was out with an injury.
Boehm was with the team all four years, earning three letters. Feldman played all four years, with two letters. Marcum was on the team two years, with one letter. Moala played all four years, with four letters.
Morris played four years and lettered twice. Newkirk played four years, with three letters. Picek was with team all four years, lettering three seasons. Rhamy played four years, with two letters. Sanders was with the program four years and lettered twice.
The Paola Panther basketball team and parents wore special No. 22 stickers with “Mark” on them in memory of Mark Feldman, Joel’s father, who passed away recently. Joel wears No. 22 for the Paola Panthers. Mark Feldman wore the number when he played for the Prairie View Buffalos.
Every senior that suited up for Paola scored in the game. Marcum led the way with 14 points. Picek hit double figures with 10 points.
Morris posted eight points. Moala and Rhamy each had seven points. Sanders, Feldman and Newkirk also scored.
The Louisburg Wildcats gave the Paola Panthers fits at the start of each half. The Wildcats held a 14-13 edge in the first quarter. Louisburg went on a 16-8 run to start the second half.
Paola stayed close with an 11-4 run in the second quarter. The Panthers trailed by two points, 34-32, as the game headed to the fourth quarter.
Picek took the game over for Paola in final frame, scoring all 10 of his points in the quarter to fuel a 22-9 run.
Picek made four field goals and sank a pair of three throws in the quarter. He also pulled down some big rebounds off the offensive and defensive glass.
Paola made 18 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers. The Panthers sank 14 of 22 from the free-throw line.
Mack Newell led the Louisburg Wildcats with 12 points. Cloyer Wingfield hit double figures with 10 points.
Maverick Rockers had eight points. Michael Seuferling added six points. Isaac Guetterman and Carson Kern also scored.
The Wildcats sank 14 field goals, with four from 3-point range. Louisburg made 11 of 14 from the line.
President’s Day
Paola fell to Piper on the road Monday, Feb. 21 by a final of 64 to 36.
Moala had 12 points to lead Paola. Picek posted 10 points. Morris, Sanders, Marcum and Rhamy also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.