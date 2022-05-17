PAOLA — The Paola Lady Panther softball team split a doubleheader against the rival Louisburg Lady Cats on senior night.
After losing the opener 7-5, the Paola girls rallied to take the second game 9-5 on Tuesday, May 10.
Between games the Lady Panthers recognized seniors Bailey Tuggle, Kyia Fuller, Bryn Grandon, Hannah Billesbach, Kate Ediger and Madison Bell.
Abby Ediger singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored to lead the Lady Panthers in the second game. Grandon singled twice and scored.
Eden Troxel and Fuller each drove in two runs. Troxel scored one run. Fuller singled.
Billesbach singled and drove in one run. Krislyn Hadlock and Kate Ediger scored two runs. Bell scored.
Bell started the game for Paola and worked into the sixth inning. She allowed five runs and struck out three. Emmalee Morris pitched no-hit relief for the save.
Paola improved to 5-14 on the season with the split. Louisburg is 8-12.
Mackenzie Rooney had four hits for the Louisburg Lady Cats. She scored two runs.
Mia Wilson hit three singles, drove in one run and scored. Ashley Moreau singled twice, drove in one run and scored twice. Megan Quinn singled twice and drove in one run.
Jenna Cauthon, Isabella Moreland and Adelynn Stohs had base hits. Cauthon and Moreland each drove in one run.
Wilson started the game for Louisburg. Quinn held Paola to two hits in four shutout innings of relief.
Amaya Weilert had three hits as the Lady Cats won the opener 7-4. She drove in one run and scored.
Rooney doubled, drove in one run and scored. Stohs walked, singled, drove in two runs and scored.
Sabra Brueggen singled and drove in one run. Cauthon singled and scored twice. Moreland singled and scored.
Moreland pitched the complete game for the win, giving up four runs on three hits. She struck out seven.
