WELLSVILLE — The Paola Lady Panthers and Spring Hill Lady Broncos tied for first place in the Red Bud Classic held at Wellsville High School.
Paola and Spring Hill posted 130 points in the annual 16-team classic Friday, May 7.
The Louisburg Wildcats won the boys team title by 24 points, scoring 123 points in the meet.
Louisburg placed fourth in the girls team standings with 64 points. Osawatomie was fifth with 56 points.
Spring Hill was sixth in the boys team standings with 56 points. Paola was eighth with 52 points.
Marina Johnson, Paola, won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 21 seconds.
Jade Meade, Paola, had a mark of 35 feet, 1.75 inches for first place in the shot put.
Izzy Williams led the Spring Hill girls, winning the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Williams won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.63. She ran a time of 25.76 for first place in the 200-meter dash.
Avery Pankey, Spring Hill, cleared 10-0 for first place in the pole vault.
The Lady Broncos won the 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay.
Justin Collins, Louisburg, ran a time of 11.23 for first place in the 100-meter dash. He was runner-up in the 400-meter dash.
Luke Faulkner cleared 13-0 in the pole vault, winning the event for the Wildcats.
Girls Champions
Delaney Wright, Louisburg, set a new meet record in the long jump, placing first with a leap of 18-8. She won the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.81. Wright was runner-up in the 200-meter dash.
Amiah Simmons, Osawatomie, turned in a pair of gold-medal performances. She ran a time of 15.74 for first place in the 100-meter hurdles. Simmons won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.35.
Madison Ballou, Osawatomie, cleared 5-0 for first place in the high jump.
Corinna McMullen, Louisburg, won the discus with a mark of 117-4.
Boys Champions
Otto Knittel, Spring Hill, placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.95. He was second in the 110-meter hurdles.
Girls Placers
Maddie Pitzer, Paola, placed second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the 100-meter hurdles.
Maggie Kauk, Paola, was second in the long jump. Jalyn Stevenson, Spring Hill, was third. Taryn Marcum, Paola, placed fourth. Tiana Simmons, Osawatomie, finished fifth.
Haley Schlup, Paola, placed second in the triple jump. Tiana Simmons, Osawatomie, was fourth. Kauk, Paola, placed fifth.
Alyse Moore, Louisburg, was runner-up in the javelin.
Vienna Lahner, Spring Hill, placed second in the 800-meter run.
Lahner, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the 1,600-meter run. Darian Hudgeons, Paola, placed fifth.
Kauk, Paola, was third in the 100-meter dash. Payton Vogelbacher, Spring Hill, placed fourth.
Vogelbacher, Spring Hill, placed third in the 200-meter dash. Jessica Petric, Prairie View, was fourth. Anna Phillips, Paola, finished fifth.
Kinley Baker, Prairie View, was third in the 400-meter dash. Stevenson, Spring Hill, placed fourth.
Kate Penhallow, Spring Hill, placed third in the 3,200-meter run. Hudgeons, Paola, was fourth.
Paola placed third in the 4x100-meter relay, third in the 4x400-meter relay and third in the 4x800-meter relay.
Keana Palmer, Paola, placed third in the shot put. Kate Ediger, Paola, was fifth.
Mackenzie Kuehl, Paola, was third in the discus. Kylee Owens, Spring Hill, placed fifth.
Kuehl, Paola, placed third in the javelin. Davis Guetterman, Louisburg, was fifth.
Tiana Simmons, Osawatomie, placed third in the high jump. Lorelei Harris, Spring Hill, placed fourth.
Kylee Slyter, Paola, was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Jane Hough, Prairie View, placed third in the pole vault. Logan Kilbey, Spring Hill, was fourth.
Boys placers
Caden Caplinger, Louisburg, placed second in the pole vault. James Earlywine, Paola, was third, Tommy O’Leary, Spring Hill, placed fifth.
Tom Koontz, Louisburg, placed second in the 300-meter hurdles. Mason Dobbins, Louisburg, was fourth.
Garrah Bauer, Spring Hill, was second in the triple jump. Bo Robison, Paola, placed fourth.
Koontz, Louisburg, was third in the 110-meter hurdles. Dobbins, Louisburg, placed fourth. Braeden Whitehurst, Paola, was fifth.
Jake Karr, Paola, placed third in the discus. Leonardo Bazza, Spring Hill, was fourth.
Jaden Vohs, Louisburg, placed third in the 1,600-meter run. Houchen, Louisburg, was fifth.
Nathan Vincent, Louisburg, was third in the javelin.
Louisburg placed third in the 4x100-meter relay.
Vohs, Louisburg, was fifth in the 800-meter run.
Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, placed fifth in the 400-meter dash.
Houchen, Louisburg, placed fifth in the 3,200-meter run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.