EUDORA — The Paola Panther wrestling team was runner-up in the Frontier League Tournament.
Paola posted 176 points for second place in the tournament held at Eudora High School on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Tonganoxie won the team title with 197 points. Bonner Springs was third with 161.5 points.
Louisburg scored 134 points for sixth place. The Spring Hill Broncos were right behind the Wildcats with 129.5 points for seventh place.
Kaiden Powell and Xander Meinig won league titles to pace the Panthers.
Powell, 31-3, scored a 9-2 decision against Brock Sutton of Ottawa for first place at 106 pounds. He was 2-0 with a pin.
Meinig, 26-10, won a 13-9 decision against Colton Blue of Louisburg in the title match at 113 pounds. Meinig was 2-0 with a pin.
Champions
Draven Pipkin, Spring Hill, 30-5, scored a 10-5 decision against Aiden Barker of Louisburg in the first-place match at 195 pounds. Pipkin was 3-0 with one pin.
Runner-Up
Colton Blue, Louisburg, 22-10, placed second at 113 pounds. Blue was 2-1 with a pin and a major decision.
Ryan Pankov, Paola, 22-7, placed second at 126 pounds. He was 1-1 with a decision.
McCoy Johnson, Paola, 29-7, was runner-up at 132 pounds. Johnson was 2-1 with a pin.
Kelson McAllister, Spring Hill, 21-12, placed second at 145 pounds. He was 3-1 with a technical fall and two pins.
Charlie Zeller, Paola, 11-7, was 2-1 with two pins for second place at 152 pounds.
Ashton Moore, Louisburg, 24-11, placed second at 170 pounds. He was 2-1 with a pin.
Brandon Doles, Louisburg, 5-3, continued his comeback trail from a season-ending injury a year ago with a second-place finish at 182 pounds. He was 1-1 with a major decision.
Aiden Barker, Louisburg, 27-6, was second at 195 pounds. He was 2-1 with two pins.
League Placers
Kaven Bartlett, Louisburg, 27-8, was third at 126 pounds. Bartlett pinned Trevor Kaub of Ottawa in the third-place match. He was 3-1 with three pins.
Sheldon Martin, Paola, 19-8, placed third at 138 pounds. He pinned Mac Douglas of Eudora in the third-place match. Martin was 3-1 with a major decision and two pins.
Clayton Younger, Paola, who battled back from an injury, placed third at 145 pounds. He won a 5-2 decision against Braeden McGrath of Bonner Springs. Younger was 3-1.
Noah Anderton, Spring Hill, 14-15, scored a 5-1 decision against Dylan Williams of Baldwin for third place at 160 pounds. He was 3-1 with a pin.
Sam Shore, Paola, 18-12, scored a 5-1 decision against Wesley Martin of Baldwin for third place at 170 pounds. Shore was 4-1 with three pins.
Andrew Campbell, Spring Hill, 17-13, pinned Jonathan Wren of Baldwin for third place at 220 pounds. Campbell was 3-1 with a major decision and two pins.
Austin Ross, Spring Hill, was fourth at 120 pounds. He was 2-2 with two pins.
Elijah Eslinger, Louisburg, 24-9, placed fourth at 285 pounds. He was 2-2 with two pins.
Additional Results
Noah Cotter, Louisburg, 20-16, was fifth at 106 pounds.
Braeden Whitehurst, Paola, 12-19, placed fifth at 160 pounds.
Kasey O’Neal, Spring Hill, placed fifth at 182 pounds.
Logan Latto, Paola, 12-11, was fifth at 195 pounds.
Jake Cochran, Spring Hill, placed sixth at 106 pounds.
James Sheldon, Spring Hill, 16-16, was sixth at 113 pounds.
Mika McKitrick, Louisburg, placed sixth at 120 pounds.
Avery Bartek, Spring Hill, 15-10, was sixth at 138 pounds.
Lucas Swartz, Louisburg, 11-19, placed sixth at 160 pounds.
Miles Bell, Spring Hill, 10-11, was sixth at 152 pounds.
Landon McVay, Spring Hill, 8-7, placed sixth at 170 pounds.
Drake Bartlett, Paola, 12-20, placed sixth at 285 pounds.
J’Lee Collins, Louisburg, 11-22, was seventh at 132 pounds.
Jay McCaskill, Louisburg, 14-15, placed seventh at 138 pounds.
Bryson Schull, Paola, placed seventh at 182 pounds.
Aidan Cannon, Louisburg, was eighth at 145 pounds.
Jesse Murphy, Louisburg, 10-13, placed eighth at 152 pounds.
Cole Rodden, Spring Hill, 9-12, was eighth at 285 pounds.
