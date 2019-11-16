LOUISBURG – Running will always part of life for Louisburg senior Trinity Moore.
Since starting cross country, the sport has opened doors for Moore and taught her a lot about herself.
Moore signed a national letter of intent with Pittsburg State University at Louisburg High School on Wednesday, Nov. 13, that gives her the opportunity to compete at the collegiate level as she follows her dream of becoming an occupational therapist.
“It means a lot to me to be signing with Pittsburg State because I worked so hard to get to the next level,” Moore said.
She has already had a taste of the competition in college, competing against the top runners across the area and Kansas in invitational, league, regional and state meets.
“I think it has helped prepare me a lot because of how many good runners there are,” she said. “In college, I will have a lot of other good runners to push me to be a better runner.”
Moore was a four-time state qualifier for the Louisburg Lady Cats. She qualified for state as an individual her freshman year.
The following season Moore and her teammates made school history, becoming the first Louisburg cross country team to qualify for state. Moore and her teammates would make that two in a row her junior season and three times in three years this season.
She ended her prep career at the Class 4A state meet in Wamego, placing third in a new school record time of 19 minutes, 39 seconds. Moore broke her own school record in the process.
“Running my best at state and being the school’s fastest runner means a lot,” she said. “I never expected that to happen. Records are meant to be broken, and I hope someone comes along and breaks it.”
No matter if that day comes or not, Moore has left her mark on the program. She set a new standard for other girls going through the program to measure themselves by.
Moore joins an elite cross country program at Pittsburg State University. Coach Russ Jewett has been with the cross country program for 34 years, joining the athletic department in 1985. He is also a Pittsburg State graduate.
Jewett has led the Pittsburg State women’s cross country team to MIAA titles in 1991, 1992, 1993, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2010, 2011 and 2017.
“He is an institution there,” Moore said. “I am excited to see what he can do to transform me into an even better runner.”
Moore was an all-league, all-regional and all-state performer this season. She ran her way to first-team all-state honors with her third place finish at Wamego.
She placed sixth in the Class 4A regional at Baldwin City, earning all-regional first-team honors.
Moore was fourth in the Frontier League meet at Tonganoxie, taking home first-team all-league honors.
Moore has had quite a run at the Class 4A state meet in Wamego, turning in three consecutive top five performances. She placed fifth in the state as a sophomore, fourth her junior season and third her senior campaign.
Moore is a two-time Tri-County Spotlight Girls Runner of the Year.
Trinity is the daughter of Randy and Diana Moore of Louisburg.
