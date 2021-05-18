TONGANOXIE — Maddie Pitzer picked the right time to break the Paola Lady Panther record in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.
Pitzer turned in a pair of gold-medal performances in the Frontier League meet at Tonganoxie High School on Thursday, May 13.
Pitzer ran a school-record time of 46.54 seconds for first place in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles. She also set the pace in the 100-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.53. Pitzer fought all the way to the finish line for the title. She was third in the high jump.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos won the Frontier League championship, scoring 154 points. Paola placed third with 121 points. Louisburg was fifth with 45 points.
The Louisburg boys were league runner-up with 117.5 points. Eudora posted 129 points to win the boys title. Paola was fourth with 89 points. Spring Hill had 78 points for fifth place.
Izzy Williams led the Lady Broncos, winning the 100-meter dash in 12.85 and running a time of 25.54 for first place in the 200-meter dash. She placed fourth in the 400-meter dash.
Vienna Lahner, Spring Hill, ran a time of 5:21 for first place in the 1,600-meter run. She was second in the 800-meter run.
Meredith Todd, Spring Hill, won the discus with a mark of 113-7.
The Lady Broncos also won two of the three relays, taking the 4x100-meter relay in 49.91 and crossing the finish line in 4:07.30 to set pace in the 4x400-meter relay.
Delaney Wright, Louisburg, won two events for the Lady Cats. Wright set the pace in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.76, setting a new school record. She had a leap of 17-8.75 for first place in the long jump. Wright placed third in the 200-meter dash.
Otto Knittel swept the hurdles for the Spring Hill boys. He won the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.68. He set pace in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 39.98.
Girls League Champions
Marina Johnson, Paola, won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:22.
Alyse Moore, Louisburg, placed first in the javelin with a mark of 136-1.
Boys League Champions
Bo Robison, Paola, placed first in the javelin with a mark of 192-8, setting a personal record in the event. He was third in the triple jump.
Luke Faulkner, Louisburg, cleared 14-0 for first place in the pole vault.
The Louisburg Wildcats won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 43.37.
Spring Hill placed first in the 4x400-meter relays with a time of 3:27.70.
Girls League Placers
Mackenzie Kuehl, Paola, placed second in the javelin.
Kate Penhallow, Spring Hill, was second in the 3,200-meter run. Darian Hudgeons, Paola, placed third. Alyssa Anderson, Spring Hill, finished fourth.
Ali Frank, Spring Hill, placed second in the high jump.
Jalyn Stevenson, Spring Hill, was second in the long jump. Maggie Kauk, Paola, placed third. Frank, Spring Hill, finished fourth.
Avery Pankey, Spring Hill, was runner-up in the pole vault. Logan Kilbey, Spring Hill, placed fourth.
Corinna McMullen, Louisburg, placed third in the javelin. Jade Meade, Paola, was fifth.
Meade, Paola, was third in the shot put. Keana Palmer, Paola, placed fourth.
Frank, Spring Hill, placed third in the long jump. Kauk. Paola, was fourth. Hailey Schlup, Paola, finished fifth.
Kauk, Paola, placed third in the 100-meter dash. Payton Vogelbacher, Spring Hill, was fourth.
Stevenson, Spring Hill, was third in the 400-meter dash.
Kylee Slyter, Paola, placed third in the 100-meter high hurdles. She was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Hudgeons, Paola, placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run.
Vogelbacher, Spring Hill, was fourth in the 200-meter dash.
Boys League Placers
Justin Collins, Louisburg, placed second in the 100-meter dash. Brock Pitzer, Paola, was fifth.
Ben Wiedenmann, Louisburg was runner-up in the 200-meter dash. Chris Lohaus-Fast, Paola, placed fourth. Dylan Armstrong, Louisburg, finished fifth.
Jaden Vohs, Louisburg, placed second in the 800-meter run. Tommy O’Leary, Spring Hill, was fifth.
Braden Whitehurst, Paola, was second in the 110-meter high hurdles. Tom Koontz, Louisburg, was fourth. Mason Dobbins, Louisburg, finished fifth.
Koontz, Louisburg, was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles Jake Karr, Paola, placed third. Dobbins, Louisburg, was fourth. Whitehurst, Paola, finished fifth.
James Earlywine, Paola, placed second in the pole vault. O’Leary, Spring Hill, was fifth.
Caden Rhamy, Paola, was second in the discus. Leonardo Bazza, Spring Hill, was third. Karr, Paola, was fourth.
Rhamy, Paola, also placed second in the discus. Bazza, Spring Hill, was fourth.
John Mitchell, Spring Hill, placed third in the 1,600-meter run. Ryan Rogers, Louisburg, was fifth.
Garrah Bauer, Spring Hill, placed third in the long jump. Daniel Mitchell, Louisburg, was fourth. Hayden Feikert, Louisburg, finished fifth.
Bauer, Spring Hill, was fourth in the triple jump.
Collins, Louisburg, placed fourth in the 400-meter dash. Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, was fifth.
Nathan Vincent, Louisburg, was fourth in the javelin, Nick Walker, Paola, placed fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.