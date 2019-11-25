LOUISBURG – Eight players from the Wildcats were first-team selections on the Tri-County Spotlight Soccer Team.
The Spotlight soccer team had 13 players named to the first team and 10 players earn honorable mention honors.
The Louisburg Wildcat soccer team won a school-record 16 games this season. The Wildcats captured a Frontier League title, going 7-1 in league play. Louisburg also captured a Class 4A regional championship before having its season come to an end against eventual state champion Bishop Meige, 3-0, in the state quarterfinal playoffs.
Goalie Garrett Rolofson, forward Cade Gasman, forward Treston Carlson, midfielder Ryan Haight, midfielder Braden Yows and outside back Michael Seuferling were first-team selections. Defender William Frank, midfielder Ethan Ptacek and midfielder Landon Johnson were honorable mention selections.
Paola forward Ryan Wokutch, forward Jonathan Villalobos, defenders Ben Timpe and Ian Heid and and midfielder Mason Escobar were first-team selections.
Goalie Austin Weaver, midfielder Gabriel Talledo Lena, defender Carden Escobar and midfielder Justice Reed were honorable mention selections.
The Paola Panthers tied the school record with 10 wins a year ago and set a new standard with 11 wins in 2019. Paola also advanced to the regional title game, falling to Eudora in triple overtime, 2-1.
Jackson Rainforth and Keen Kittle were first-team selections for the Spring Hill Broncos. Chenzy Haney, John Santos and Hunter Williams were honorable mention selections.
Rolofson, the Tri-County Spotlight Goalie of the Year, was a first-team Spotlight selection for the Wildcats. He posted eight shutouts and allowed just 17 goals in 19 games for a goal-against average of 0.894.
“He was voted team captain by his peers because of his work ethic and attitude,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “He posted eight shutouts and only allowed 17 goals all season in his 1,419 minutes of play.”
Gassman led the Wildcats in goals with 18. He added five assists.
“Cade is incredibly talented,” Conley said. “He is a holding midfielder on his club team, but we play him up top because of how dynamic he is. His vision and ability to read a play is exceptional. Cade is an unbelievable young man that is always motivating and picking up his teammates.”
Carlson scored 12 goals with five assists. He was clutch for the Wildcats, scoring four game-winning goals. Carlson moved from outside midfielder last season to forward
“Treston has improved so much this summer by his individual skill and learning the game,” Conley said. “He has played nearly every minute of every game and has become quite the leader.”
Haight was a tough defender and helped push the attack from the midfield with his speed and vision of the field.
“Ryan was named a captain by his peers,” Conley said. “He was our best player the past three years concerning all aspects of leadership, defensively and offensively. He plays as hard as he can every night and never makes excuses.”
Yowes was a playmaker, scoring 11 goals with 14 assists. Three of his goals were game-winners for the Wildcats.
“Braden has been the best player on the field in just about every game, if not every game, we have played,” Conley said. “He has incredible vision and individual skill. He hardly ever comes off of the field.”
Seuferling attacked the dribble as outside back and protected the Wildcat goal.
“Michael started and played every game and almost every minute for us at outside back as a freshman and sophomore,” Conley said. “He accepted the challenge and played extremely well. We are constantly under fire in the back and he held his own.”
Wokutch, the Tri-County Spotlight Soccer Player of the Year, led the Panthers with 27 goals on the season. Villalobos had six goals and 12 assists.
“Ryan and Jon have been a deadly duo in the last three seasons and will be greatly missed,” Paola coach Corey Troast said. “Ryan is the most prolific soccer player the Frontier League has seen. He was only a few goals shy of setting the state record for goals in a career at the high school level.”
Escobar helped push the attack. Paola utilized his speed at forward and would pull him back late in games as another line of defense. He scored 14 goals with six assists.
“He is an all-around team player who was willingly able to play multiple positions,” Troast said. “He was huge as we had several injuries towards the end of the season. Without a doubt in my mind, he is a first team player. He should have been first-team all-league.”
Timpe, Hied and Weaver were part of a Panther defense that allowed just 21 goals all season, giving up an average of 1.31 goals per game. Both set new school records for the program.
“They anchored our backline that set records throughout the season,” Troast said. “They helped our defense only surrender 21 goals on the season. I can't say enough about Ian Heid and his leadership on the backline. He ended the season with three assists with several coming from set-pieces. Ben Timpe ended the season with two goals as well.”
Weaver posted a school-record six shutouts on the season. Paola allowed just 21 goals this season. He had a 275-minute scoreless streak that stretched over three and a half games. Weaver helped lead Paola to a pair of four-game winning streaks.
“He leaves the program with the most shutouts in program history (11), and the lowest goals-against average of 1.43,” Troast said.
Talledo Lena, an exchange student from Spain, was a talented playmaker at midfield and forward for the Paola Panthers.
‘He played multiple positions,” Troast said. “He had several great set-pieces goals. He was part of the offense that scored the most goals in program history.”
Carden Escobar was a tough defender who attacked the dribble and cleared the ball.
“Again, he was part of that defense that allowed only 21 goals all season," Troast said. "The goals-against average was 1.31. He played a lot of minutes as a freshman and was a lockdown defender.”
Williams scored a team-leading eight goals for Spring Hill. Santos had seven goals. Ranforth led the team in assists with 10. Haney saved 85.6 percent of the shots taken against him.
